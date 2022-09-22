4 tests to know if you will live longer and with less stress, according to science – Época Negócios

+



The tests use the ability to exercise as a measure (Photo: Getty Images)

Longevity matters for business success. Studies show that a 60-year-old founder is three times more likely to create a successful startup than a 30-year-old. But how to know its degree of longevity? Science can help.

While it is not possible to determine the exact age that an individual will reach, there are at least four tests, based on research, that help to assess the likelihood that someone will live longer and with less stress.

The tests use as a measure the ability to do physical exercises or perform repetitive movements. As people improve their scores, they also improve their mood levels.

These are not definitive tests, that is, each test produces indications, not certainties. Check out the selection made by journalist Jeff Haden, from the portal Inc.:

The push-up test

Researchers asked study participants to complete a physical exam, a treadmill stress test, and a push-up test. Over the next ten years, they determined that men able to do 40 or more push-ups during the initial exam were 96% less likely to experience a cardiovascular event than those who could do just 10 or less.

Although aerobic capacity was considered the standard of fitness assessments, flexion capacity was most strongly associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Yes: how many push-ups you are able to do can be a way to gauge your risk of heart attack or stroke. If you’re a man and you can turn 40, or if you’re a woman and you’re 16 to 20, that’s amazing.” , writes Haden.

Muscle strength, cardiovascular fitness, and flexibility all have a big impact on overall health, especially as people age, and the push-up test is a simple way to assess these attributes.

the walk test

A study by the University of Sydney found that people who can walk at a fast pace (between 4 and 6 kilometers per hour) have a 24% lower risk of mortality, compared to those who walk at a slow pace. For those aged 60 and over, the effect is more pronounced. People who can walk fast enjoy a 53% reduction in mortality.

As the researchers write: “These analyzes suggest that increasing walking pace may be a direct way for people to improve heart health and reduce their risk of premature mortality.”

The sit-stand test (SRT)

A study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology links the ability to sit and stand with greater or lesser risk of mortality. It works like this:

Go barefoot on a non-slippery floor with plenty of open space around it. Cross one leg over the other and lower yourself to a sitting position. Then get up. The goal is to do the test without touching the floor with your hands, knees, elbows, forearms, or the sides of your legs.

Start with 10 points and subtract 0.5 point for each time you need to use your hand, knee or forearm, or switch to the side of one leg before getting up. Also subtract 0.5 point if you lose your balance.

People who scored less than 8 points were twice as likely to die in the next six years compared to those who scored more. People who scored 3 or fewer points were more than five times more likely to die in the same period compared to people who scored more than 8 points.

But there is also good news. Getting your SRT score up was associated with a 21% reduction in mortality. If you scored a 6 today and the next month you scored a 7, your death rate drops significantly.

The handgrip strength test

A 2018 study found that handgrip strength works as an alternative to measuring overall body strength and muscle mass.

More precisely, handgrip strength is “strongly associated with a wide range of adverse health outcomes. Lower grip strength is correlated with a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and various types of cancer.”

One way to assess grip strength is to hang from an exercise bar as long as you can. Just relax, take a few deep breaths and start hanging.

“For men, consider 60 seconds a good goal. For women, 30,” explains Haden. “Improving your grip strength should correlate with greater longevity, as grip strength is an accurate biomarker as it reflects the overall condition of your skeletal muscles,” he adds.

