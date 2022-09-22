5 things that are slowing down your phone and you need to be aware

The longer the durability of cell phone battery and your data processing, the better your efficiency, ensuring that all applications work correctly. In this way, it is necessary to understand that there are good practices that help maintain a high level of operation, maximizing the productivity associated with these devices.

After all, valuing the good performance of your smartphone promotes an even better experience in communication and day-to-day planning.

Things you do on your cell phone that make it slower

1- Take time to update the operating system

Don’t delay to update the system android or iOS, and most importantly, don’t ignore these changes that offer security improvements. If this happens, apps will get slower and slower and make it harder to use recent mechanisms. Even browsers and search pages start to take a while to deliver results, requiring a lot of patience.

2- Forgetting to restart the phone frequently

Even if you delete several files from the storage To ensure you run out of memory at some point, always restart your smartphone after a thorough cleaning. This practice ensures that the latest changes will be processed without compromising the speed of response of internal processes.

3- Keep too many gadgets on the home screen

Clock, weather, gallery and other gadgets can be added to the home screen, but they end up taking a lot of energy to keep up to date in real time. Most don’t even notice and leave these features accessible, decreasing responsiveness while keeping functions active unnecessarily.

4- Leave bloatware active

Bloatwares are native applications that are already installed when you buy an original and new device, presenting several functions. Although it is not possible to delete all of them, it is important to disable those that are of no use and only take up space.

5- Use live wallpaper

Like gadgets, live wallpapers represent graphical creations that require constant device activity. Prefer background templates that are in image format, reducing overall energy expenditure.