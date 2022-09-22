55 soldiers return to Moscow after agreement

Fifty-five Russian soldiers have returned to the country after the biggest prisoner exchange with Ukraine since the start of the offensive in the former Soviet republic, the Russian Defense Ministry announced.

“All military personnel arrived on the territory of the Russian Federation on military planes and were taken to the ministry’s medical facilities,” says a government statement.

One of eastern Ukraine’s pro-Russian separatist leaders confirmed on Thursday that a former Ukrainian lawmaker close to Russian President Vladimir Putin had been released in the Kiev-Moscow prisoner exchange.

“Viktor Medvedchuk has been released,” Denis Pushilin told Russian news agency Ria Novosti.

Medvedchuk was detained in mid-April by the Ukrainian special service. The former deputy was charged with high treason.

The Russian military involved in the exchange “has been able to get in touch with their relatives”, the Russian ministry said, before indicating that those released receive the “necessary psychological and medical assistance”.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian government announced a major prisoner exchange with Moscow that involved 215 Ukrainian military prisoners, including defense commanders at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant.

This Thursday, the Russian army again accused the Ukrainian government of “continuing with its provocations to create a threat of catastrophe”. […] at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant”, the largest in Europe.

“On Wednesday, Ukrainian artillery fired 13 howitzers into the town of Energodar (where the plant is located) and the land adjacent to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, “the radiological situation” at the site is “normal”.

Russia and Ukraine have been exchanging accusations for several months over attacks on the Zaporizhzhia plant and its surroundings.

