5G Internet gets better on the new iPhone 14 Pro; understand the reason | Cell

The iPhone 14 Pro, the model that renewed Apple’s premium lineup this month, surprised users in terms of average 5G internet speed. That’s because, compared to the previous models – iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro – it brings faster results in different telephone operators in the United States. In addition to investing in resources and design, the apple company has also made significant changes to the device’s datasheet. The improvement in the connection could be noticed in both uploads and downloads of the tested smartphones.

At least two mobile phone operators noticed the difference. T-Mobile and Verizon, well-known names among Americans, did the tests that led to the conclusion that something is different in the composition of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The explanation of the efficiency is due to the 5G modem used by the cell phone this time. While the iPhone 13 Pro used the Snapdragon X60, from Qualcomm, the successor invests in the X65, from the same manufacturer. With the upgrade, the phone should even deliver improvements in latency and reduced power consumption, especially the last item.

The study carried out by SpeedSmart revealed the following improvements:

iPhone 13 Pro: 173.81 Mb/s download

iPhone 14 Pro: 255.91 Mb/s download

iPhone 13 Pro: 126.33 Mb/s download

iPhone 14 Pro: 175.56 Mb/s download

The iPhone 14 Pro brought other novelties that differentiate it from the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, such as the interactive notch, called Dynamic Island, which won praise in the initial tests carried out by the TechTudo directly from Apple’s headquarters in the United States. There is also an evolution in the photographic set, which gained a 48-megapixel main camera.

These and other features lead the cell phone to be offered at suggested prices starting at R$9,499 in the domestic market. For now, Apple has not reported the start date of sales of the iPhone 14 line in Brazil.

with information from MacRumors