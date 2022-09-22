7-year-old child held hostage by ex-stepfather in BH – Gerais

Military personnel from the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE), an ambulance from Samu and vehicles from the Military Police are at the scene. (photo: Renata Galdino/EM/DA Press)

A 7-year-old child and a 23-year-old man have been held hostage by the boy’s ex-stepfather since 6:00 pm this Wednesday (21). They are at the child’s mother’s house, in the Parque So Pedro neighborhood, in the Venda Nova region, in Belo Horizonte.

Vehicles from the Military Police, Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) and an ambulance from Samu are on site. Bope agents try to negotiate with Leandro Pereira, 39, the victims’ release.

According to the military, Leandro and Andresa Wenia Pereira Mendes separated two months ago, but the man does not accept the end of the relationship. They are first cousins.

Andresa came home on Wednesday night and fought with her ex-boyfriend, but managed to escape. The child, 7 years old, and Giovani Jnior, 23, stayed inside the property at gunpoint.

Andressa felt bad after leaving the residence and had to be rescued.

The boy’s father is following the work of the military. From inside the house, the man is sending messages with photos of the hostages to show that the two are okay.

The man has a history with the police for the murder of another ex-companion.

Rua Domingos Grosso is closed even for employees who need to access the mall next door. Only residents are allowed to pass.

Until the case is resolved, shops and establishments on the street will not be able to open.

Medical appointments that were scheduled for today at a medical clinic in the region will be rescheduled, according to an employee who declined to be identified.

What abusive relationship?

Abusive relationships against women occur when there is a discrepancy in the power of one over the other. They do not come out of nowhere and, even if the violence is not clearly presented, the abuse is there, present from the beginning. It is necessary to clarify that the abusive relationship does not start with explicit violence, such as threats and physical aggression.

How to report violence against women? Call 180 to help victims of abuse.

In emergencies, call 190.

What is physical violence?

spank

Throwing objects, shaking and squeezing arms

strangle or suffocate

cause harm

What is psychological violence?

threaten

constrain

Humiliate

Manipulate

Prohibit from studying, traveling or talking to friends and relatives

constant surveillance

Blackmail

Ridicule

Distorting and omitting facts to leave the woman in doubt about sanity (Gaslighting)

What is sexual violence?

Rape

Forcing a woman to perform sexual acts that cause discomfort

Preventing the use of contraceptive methods or forcing the woman to have an abortion

Limiting or nullifying the exercise of women’s sexual and reproductive rights

What is patrimonial violence?

control the money

stop paying I think

Destroy personal documents

Deprive of goods, values ​​or economic resources

Causing purposeful damage to the woman’s objects

What moral violence?

accuse of treason

Issuing moral judgments about conduct

make lying reviews

expose intimate life

Downgrading through cursing that focus on your ndole

