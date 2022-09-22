8 Books About Entrepreneurs Who Were Arrested

Premiere this Thursday (22) the film “Eike – Tudo ou Nada”, about businessman Eike Batista. The film takes place in 2006, when the Brazilian economy took off due to the extraction of oil in the pre-salt layers.

It was at this time that Eike decided to create the oil company OGX and hired the best men from Petrobras to participate in the pre-salt auction. The film shows how a series of misguided decisions and alliances caused the businessman’s empire to collapse as fast as it grew.

The feature film is based on the homonymous book, written by journalist Malu Gaspar. Considered a best seller, the publication shows the backstage of the X group and also gives an overview of the rise and fall of Eike Batista, which culminated in his sentence to 11 years in prison.

If you enjoy reading about the corporate world, UOL Here’s a list of books about businessmen who turned out to be too ambitious and also ended up in prison.

All or Nothing Book – Companhia das Letras

In this book that inspired the film, journalist Malu Gaspar gives a detailed portrait of the universe of the X group, companies founded by Eike Batista. The publication portrays negotiations with foreign investors, the companies’ IPO process, relations with the political class and all the factors that led to the rise and fall of Brazilian entrepreneurs.

Book The Organization – Companhia das Letras

Journalist Malu Gaspar returns to the corporate backstage to show how Odebrecht collapsed after top executives were accused of various crimes — including a long history of bribing hundreds of politicians. The book also talks about the breakup between Emilio and Marcelo Odebrecht, father and son, whose relationship was always considered difficult.

Why Not – Intrinsic book

The book goes back to the business behind the history of JBS: from its origins as a small butcher shop in Goiás to the award-winning whistleblower, which guaranteed legal immunity to brothers Wesley and Joesley Batista, despite their crimes and unconventional methods. The book’s name is a reference to Joesley’s yacht, called the Why Not.

Book The Wizard of Lies – Editora Record

Bernard Madoff was the founder and president of one of the most important societies on Wall Street. In 1992, he began to articulate one of the largest financial pyramid schemes, through investment funds with high interest rates. The operation was only discovered in 2008. Madoff, who until then was known as the Wizard of Wall Street, saw his scheme collapse.

Blocking Order Book – Intrinsic

Investor Bill Browder narrates the trajectory of his investment company after settling in Russia and facing a system of corruption between the government and the country’s oligarchs. His allegations expose the theft of billions of dollars, but he is accused by Russian authorities of being responsible for the scheme. Browder was arrested in 2018, but was released soon after.

Banker’s Operation Book – Editorial Generation

Investigative reporter Rubens Valente unravels the story of the Satiagraha operation, which culminated in the arrest of banker Daniel Dantas in 2008. The book sheds light on delegate Protógenes Queiroz, who was removed after the case and decided to run for a deputy; and also about Judge Fausto de Sanctis, who became a judge at the Federal Regional Court.

The Trap Book – Gryphus Publisher

CEO of Nissan and Renault, Carlos Ghon was one of the most powerful entrepreneurs on the planet. Accused of abuse of corporate assets and money laundering, the Franco-Brazilian executive escaped from prison inside a box and took refuge in Lebanon. This book follows the investigation against Ghosn and shows the game of conflict of interest in a globalized world.

The Hunt for the Wolf of Wall Street – Planet

Jordan Belfort chronicles how he made his fortune in the American stock market in the 1990s, living a life of luxury, drugs and sex. Accused of securities fraud, stock manipulation, money laundering and other crimes, Belfort had to collaborate with the American justice – ratting out friends and former colleagues – to try to escape a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

