90% of abortions in the SUS are treated with surgery not recommended by the WHO – 09/22/2022

Every year, more than 100,000 people in Brazil, in a situation of abortion, undergo surgery that has not been recommended by the WHO for a decade

In 2021, 151,000 women were hospitalized in Brazil for abortion (spontaneous, induced, incomplete or legal) and had to undergo curettage, a procedure that has been considered outdated for at least 10 years in the world and strongly advised against by the World Health Organization. Health (WHO) since 2012. “An obsolete method of surgical abortion”, says the WHO, indicating that curettage should be an exception and used only in abortions above 14 weeks of gestation. It is that it carries more risks such as uterine perforation, hemorrhage, infection and death.

Manoela Fontenelle, 34, had a miscarriage at 12 weeks of pregnancy and, when looking for a doctor, was informed that she should have a curettage. The procedure was smooth, as were the first days of recovery. But she then developed some adhesions, which blocked the passage of the right tube, and also an adenomyosis (growth of endometrial tissue in the muscle of the uterus, which causes pain). “I went to doctors who made it very clear that uterine manipulation favors the appearance of problems”, said Manoela.

Like her, in the last decade, two million Brazilian women underwent curettage in the Unified Health System (SUS), according to data from the Ministry of Health – DataSus. Nearly 500 women have died in the last ten years from this surgery.

In Brazil, abortion is allowed only in cases of rape, risk to the woman’s life and fetal anencephaly. In addition to these, women who suffer miscarriages and those who try to interrupt a pregnancy clandestinely and need medical care for missed or incomplete abortion arrive at hospitals.

In all these cases, what is recommended by the WHO and experts as safer is to replace curettage with manual intrauterine aspiration (MVA) or even pharmacological methods, such as the combined use of mifepristone and misoprostol. The latter is 98% effective – a data pointed out by the WHO document itself -, especially if the interruption occurs up to 14 weeks of gestation. “About 85% of abortions are during this period and 67% occur before eight weeks”, highlights obstetric gynecologist Cristião Rosas, a reference on the subject.

The report sought out the Ministry of Health to hear the body about the use of curettage even with the practice not recommended by the WHO. The entity was also asked about the provision of MVA and medications. There was no response until the publication of this text.

Mifepristone is not available in Brazil, despite being on the WHO list of essential medicines. Misoprostol is the only one available here, however it is classified as “hospital use”. The point is that medical abortion can take hours or even days to complete, which would mean keeping the patient in the hospital all this time. The ideal would be for the woman to be able to take the pills to finish the procedure at home, as is done in other countries.

The Intrauterine Aspirator (AMIU) is lacking in reference maternity hospitals in women’s health, as the report found. In 2021, there were only 16,000 abortions treated by aspiration – 10% of the total, according to information obtained from DataSus. The 151,000 hospitalizations for post-abortion curettage represented 90% of the cases that reached hospital units, and resulted in 50 deaths.

The cost to the SUS for uterine curettages was R$ 34 million, and expenses with beds and other complications of the procedure would not be included in this account. The other options for abortion cases, considered safer, are also less expensive.

“What is being done here is a sanitary crime”

It is difficult to identify how many of these curettages were performed on patients who took misoprostol alone at home, because of the illegal context. With fear and without reliable information, many women seek the hospital when they start to bleed, after clandestinely trying to terminate a pregnancy.

The taboo and general prejudice around the topic in Brazil prevent people from choosing and using safe methods. This means that every person who has an abortion at the beginning of a pregnancy – spontaneous or induced – ends up having their right to health violated. There are thousands of women every year, as the chance of a pregnancy not progressing is up to 20% – a possible event in reproductive life, as are pregnancy, childbirth and birth.

“It’s as if abortion doesn’t exist among Brazilian women. What is done here is a sanitary crime, but I can’t convince the authorities.” The speech is by Cristião Rosas, who for over 20 years has been trying to explain the obvious in Brazil about safe abortion, sexual and reproductive rights. Here he leads the Global Doctors For Choice group. He has visited other countries, seen how women are treated and what hundreds of studies prove.

Most abortions, especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, could be resolved with medication and at home. This is what scientific evidence shows, speeches by the world’s leading researchers and doctors and health organizations. “These women shouldn’t even be hospitalized to treat an incomplete abortion. It’s an unnecessary public expense and it’s not in line with best practices,” Cristião said.

In March (2022), the WHO published an updated guideline on abortion care. He again did not advise curettage, recommending, for the first time, abortion by telemedicine, with misoprostol and mifepristone. He also indicated that the procedure can be performed by other health professionals, not just doctors, demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the drug method.

WHO’s goal with this document is to help prevent around 25 million unsafe interventions worldwide. According to the organization, annually, 39,000 women die because of complications from unsafe abortions.

Procedure material is out of stock

The Medical Network for the Right to Decide obtained information that there is a lack of material used to perform manual intrauterine aspiration (MVA) in hospitals in various parts of Brazil, and, in some, misoprostol is also lacking. Reports are that the shortage in certain units has already exceeded a year and has been intensifying.

“We are facing a situation that is very serious from the point of view of human rights because misoprostol is a mandatory medication in maternity hospitals, but it is not available”, stated Cristião. The Ministry of Health (MS) buys and transfers it to the states.

The report found, via requests for the Access to Information Law (between April and July this year), that the Ministry doubled the purchase of misoprostol pills in 2021 – there were about 2 million, and in the previous ten years the purchase never passed. than 1 million pills a year. The folder, however, did not report on the distribution of these medications to state departments last year, stating that the data would be confidential.

We called and emailed dozens of legal interruption hospitals and health departments to get answers about access to Ministry-provided misoprostol. Formally, through press offices, none reported difficulties with performing abortions, which goes against what was said to the report by professionals who work in some of these hospitals.

“We received MVA from the Ministry of Health, but it’s been over a year since we’ve had it and we’re having problems with suppliers,” said a health professional who asked not to be identified. Cristião Rosas points out that we are living in a moment in the country in which professionals are being threatened, prosecuted and afraid to speak up.

No interest or training

Faced with the shortage of misoprostol and MVA, it is left to Brazilian doctors to perform curettage. But the problem is not just the lack of material, there is also a lack of training to use the manual aspiration technique, which is simple, but requires learning.

“We are still in the process of talking more about the method, but many maternity hospitals do not even have the MVA, or very little is provided,” reported obstetrician from Pernambuco Olímpio Moraes, a reference in legal abortion in the state. His colleague Cristião Rosas adds that there were no moves to actually reduce the number of curettages in Brazil. “Nothing related to women’s health is a priority here.”

The doctor Esther Vilela, who was the general coordinator of Women’s Health at the Ministry of Health, believes that the situation has worsened with Covid-19, making it even less relevant. “Did you have curettage? The woman is alive, what’s the problem?”, she says about how many authorities think.

Even within the women’s area, whether at the federal or state level, there is no opening to talk about the subject, as stated by the coordinator for combating domestic violence in the state of Piauí, Mariana Carvalho. “It’s something seen as a problem of intimate health, not public health.”

Esther’s opinion is that “if you don’t teach new practices, new professionals will reproduce old practices.” She cites the example of the Federal District, which is one of the countries that most perform MVA because there was a doctor who propagated and taught the practice at home. “We have to teach a new obstetrics based on evidence and respect”, she considers.

The specialized service

In legal abortion services, about 40% of units use curettage as a surgical method for first trimester pregnancies. Another 40%, the MVA. The information comes from professionals who work at referral hospitals in Brazil, who created a group on a messaging app during the pandemic to exchange information, and profiled the Brazilian services represented there. Many, then, continue to maintain a procedure not recommended by the WHO and more dangerous for women.

Among the 167 thousand women who treated abortion in the SUS last year (2021), about 1,600 (less than 1%) were cases of legal interruption (foreseen in three cases: rape, risk of death of the woman and anencephaly). It is unclear which of the remaining thousands were spontaneous or provoked. All of it is relegated to the obscure, with the exception, and is not understood as a public health issue.

Judged in any case

In addition to spending more time in wards with other pregnant women and babies, Brazilian patients are judged by the hospital medical team when they are hospitalized for curettage, having suffered or induced an abortion. Discrimination intensifies depending on how they arrive and behave, being worse if they are unaccompanied – by a man.

Luciene Ozarias had a miscarriage in the seventh week of a planned pregnancy, and went alone to a hospital in Belo Horizonte to receive care because her husband was working. Saddened by the loss, she was still mistreated by the care team who speculated that Luciene had caused the interruption.

Amália*, from the same city, clandestinely acquired the drug to terminate an unwanted pregnancy at 9 weeks. After taking the pills, without having safe instructions, Amália went to the hospital afraid that it had not worked. She didn’t say anything about having provoked the abortion, but she also felt the looks of prejudice. And she learned after the doctor explained to the residents, before her anesthetized on the stretcher, that this would be a “typical” case of autonomous abortion.

Luciene and Amália were apprehensive and suffering, but both did not feel welcomed at the health unit, and were submitted to curettage, needing to wait together with newly born mothers.

*Natália Sousa, Bárbara Libório and Érika Artmann collaborated

