A Fazenda 14 pawn, Vini Buttel, has leaked nude | Column Fábia Oliveira

Vini Buttel is giving what to talk about due to his participation in the rural reality of ‘Record TV’, ‘A Fazenda 14’. But on social media another matter involving the pawn has gained prominence in recent days. Is that a supposed nude of the ex-On Vacation With Ex walking around and making the crowd happy.

This columnist had access to the images but, of course, will not disclose. In them, the influencer appears filming himself from the bottom up and touching his private parts. On social media, some netizens even commented on the situation. “An hour of this and they already put nude of Vini in my timeline”, wrote one person. “Oh my God, Vini’s nude from ‘A Fazenda’ leaked,” another reported.

Sought by the column, the pawn’s advice said that he did not have access to the content and that only Vini will be able to solve the doubts regarding the videos. However, she claimed to have several nudes of the influencer spread across networks and that lawyers are already taking care of everything.

“What there is most is his nudes on social media. He had an ex-girlfriend who was content and he was terrified of being exposed. He called her before the reality show, they talked and they were cool. She has pledged not to publish. Now whether this is hers or not, I can’t say. Vini recorded a lot of his adventures with dozens of women. But his legal department is aware of this story,” said the advisory.

Petala and Deolane confront Vini Buttel’s sexist lines

This Wednesday (21st), Vini Buttel received some advice by Pétala Barreiros and Deolane Bezerra about speeches considered sexist by the girls. The influencers revealed a certain discomfort in hearing certain things and warned him about the “aggressiveness” he has when referring to a woman.

“What you said about Ingrid at the gym, in your own way, if you were out there talking about a friend of mine, it’s bullshit. You have a very aggressive word with women and I think you can improve that a lot. Because you’re really nice, really helpful in a lot of things. I was saying to Petal: ‘He’s helpful, he’s nice, he helps whoever he can in everything’. But sometimes you are thick. Because in here we reflect a lot of what we are out there. And you talk about women very much in the sense of objectifying women,” she said. Deolane Bezerra.

By listening carefully to the lawyer’s considerations, Vini defended himself: “Quite the contrary, I speak of sexuality naturally.” Deolane then continued: “It’s weird. We weren’t talking about pleasure but about a woman who, like that, she didn’t give you the freedom you wanted and felt, and for that, you despised her. I understand so. I think whoever heard it would also understand it that way,” she snapped.

Then, Deolane left the conversation and Pétala continued pointing out some annoyances in Vini’s lines. “I didn’t feel comfortable the moment you nicknamed her [Ingrid] brand new. I haven’t mentioned this to you or anyone else, I’m talking now for the first time. I found it pejorative. Third point: the moment we were talking about Bê and you said: ‘He was dating that hottie’. There are some words that I feel very much objectifying the woman and in the gym too when you spoke of Ingrid. These are things that I feel a sexist side. If it was out there it wouldn’t be a person I would be close to. Because I feel offended by these things.”

Vini continues to try to justify himself, however, Pétala continues to point out some issues. “Those were the ones I remembered. But there were other moments, like in the bedroom where I said that at 15 I had written a book and you said that at 15 I was jerking off*”, he recalled. The former On Vacation with Ex countered: “It was a way of praising you”. “I understand, as if I am 15 years old and you are immature, but I think this way… Be careful”, Petal replied.

The conversation between the two continued. “But you understood that I was praising, right? Because I thought it was f*cking*, 15 years old… Look at the difference. I was praising you and belittling myself”, insisted Vini. “I understand, but be careful with that, the way you speak, because a lot of people may not understand”, he advised.

