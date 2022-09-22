A Fazenda 2022: UOL poll points out who should leave the program and if the public is on the side of the bullshit

After Shayan received Deolane’s support, which was denied by her ex-boyfriend, and won the Farmer’s Trial in “The Farm 2022”, Deborah, Tiago and Bruno Tálamo are directly in Roça. The three nominees have already had fights within the program, however, two of them gained more prominence since the beginning of the edition. According to the UOL poll, the public already has its preference and who wants to see outside the program.

Inauguration of the Great Bullshit Store by starring in a chaotic fight with Deolane, Deborah appears with 44.01% preference of votes to remain in “A Fazenda 2022”, followed by Tiago Ramos with 37.76% of the votes and finally, the public can eliminate Bruno Tálamo, who won only 18.23% of the votes. Remembering that the vote is for who should stay on the program and the vote takes place on the R7 portal.

The last time there was a dispute on the program, the UOL poll fluctuated when it came to pointing out the winner, leaving Bia Miranda in third place, which didn’t happen because Gretchen’s granddaughter won the vote. Apparently, the public is on the side of bullshitwho will possibly no longer eliminate Tiago Ramos, who has already tried to give up and is still causing trouble, and Deborah.

Elimination of Bruno Tálamo can tie a knot in the heads of the participants of A Fazenda 2022

With the house completely divided into groups, this week’s Roça, marked by Adriane Galisteu’s “chega pra lá” in Deborah, is being disputed by a member of the house side of the house. Tiago Ramos, from Deolane’s group, who was accused along with her of xenophobia, Deborah, who is a rival of Deolane’s group and Bruno Tálamo, who is not part of Deolane’s group, but has already fought with other participants, including Kerline and Tati Zaqui, which makes him a participant without a fixed group, as well as some pawns like Iran, who keeps losing patience with Deborah.

What was supposed to be an audience response may cause confusion in their minds. In conversation with Deolane and Tiago, Lucas admitted that he doesn’t know if Deborah will be eliminated.