“Abel has been very…”; Tite does not leave ‘blank’ and answer about Danilo’s worsening arrives at Palmeiras

Brazil’s coach was asked about an interview with Abel Ferreira, who gave his opinion on shirt 28’s drop in performance after serving the national team

In the next few days, the Brazilian Team play their last two friendlies before the World Cup in Qatar. Tite called up 26 players, with Weverton being the only representative of the palm trees. The midfielder Danilo, named in the previous list, was left out and, almost instantly, had an impact on Abel Ferreira’s press conference after the classic against Santos.

At the time, the Portuguese commented on the bad phase of Danilo, who dropped his performance exactly after returning from the period with the Selection – in which, he did not add minutes on the field when remaining on Tite’s bench.

“It was very bad for him (Danilo) to have gone to the national team. I remember that I had a conversation internally with the club and I expressed my opinion regarding his departure, but I am not in charge. He’s going through a bad phase, that’s part of it.”, declared Abel. Danilo was sent off in the derby after coming in from behind Soteldo in the second half of the match.

In a press conference recently in France, the location of the two friendly matches of the Selection, Tite tried to answer on the subject. The Brazil coach used the example of Gabriel Menino, another who was called up in this cycle and who dropped out of production when he returned to the Football Academy.

“Man, this manifestation is based on a whole context. I know Abel and he has been very open and receptive to us. And he is doing an extraordinary job. This sentence has to be looked at in a context and a situation all of what he meant. I imagine, but I don’t allow myself to quote it”said Tite.

“I allow myself an observation that Gabriel Menino made shortly after he returned to Palmeiras: ‘after I went to the national team, things got different and I’m only now returning’. We have to analyze the whole context”added the coach of the Selection.