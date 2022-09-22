“ACM Neto Negão” becomes a joke on the networks after tanning tanning; check out

Former mayor of Salvador, ACM Neto (União Brasil), during an interview. Photo: reproduction

After declaring himself brown during an interview with TV Bahia last Monday (12), the former mayor of Salvador ACM Neto (União Brasil) lost 5 percentage points and became a joke on the web.

“I consider myself brown. You can put me next to a white person, there’s a big difference. Black, no. I would never say that,” he told journalist Vanderson Nascimento.

The former mayor had already made the same statement in 2016, however, this time, the repercussion around the speech reverberated in the state of Bahia and on the internet. The hashtag “ACM Neto Negão” rose to trending topics on Twitter. Check out:

