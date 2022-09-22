“ACM Neto Negão” becomes a joke on the networks after tanning tanning; check out

After declaring himself brown during an interview with TV Bahia last Monday (12), the former mayor of Salvador ACM Neto (União Brasil) lost 5 percentage points and became a joke on the web.

“I consider myself brown. You can put me next to a white person, there’s a big difference. Black, no. I would never say that,” he told journalist Vanderson Nascimento.

The former mayor had already made the same statement in 2016, however, this time, the repercussion around the speech reverberated in the state of Bahia and on the internet. The hashtag “ACM Neto Negão” rose to trending topics on Twitter. Check out:

Júlia Duailibi was very full reading a news about the free fall of ACM Neto in the dispute for the government of Bahia, but when the tanned Grampinho PARDO appeared on the screen, she didn’t tank. It was basic! pic.twitter.com/TyclUps1i3 — ClaudioHenriqueVaz (@chevaz) September 21, 2022

I’m dying hahahahaha. This Black ACM tour is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/nMgAvEUOF9 — Ivo (@ivotavaress) September 18, 2022

Every time I see this photo of ACM Neto nigga I don’t know if I feel hate or if I laugh, seriously. It’s unbelievable 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z6fadqEpmC — Laís Gomes (@eulaisgomes) September 21, 2022

kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk, ACM Neto nigga was awesome! https://t.co/dVaAzZbOV5 — Dr. Hans Sauerkraut ᶜˢᶜ 🇧🇷 🇨🇴 🇦🇷 (@RicardiiiMP) September 21, 2022

The comedians at this moment celebrating because ACM Neto said once again that he is a nigga, and they will have more material for the next scripts hahaha — Jonas Pinheiro (@jonasjpinheiro) September 21, 2022

Every day ACM Neto is appearing browner, until election day he will be black. Being black in Bahia is fashion lol — Roque Junior (@RokkiTjr) September 21, 2022

ACM Neto changes the cover jingle to the old hit:

“Here comes the nigga, full of passion

Catch you, cuddle you, cuddle you…” — Fred Pinheiro Photography (@FredSPinheiro) September 21, 2022

