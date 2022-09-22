Acreano is nominated for the 2022 Latin Grammy, alongside Caetano Veloso and Marisa Monte – ac24horas.com

In the early hours of this Wednesday, the 21st, teams from the Civil Police of Feijó and Tarauacá carried out five search warrants for home seizure, to the detriment of ECM 44 years old, current secretary of works in the municipality.

The warrants were also carried out at the house of three employees of the gas station, including the 41-year-old manager JARG, and at the gas station itself, located in the city center.

According to the Civil Police, the main way of acting was to authorize supplies for vehicles of the Municipality that are in disuse or to supply private cars.

The investigation seeks to collect evidence about the crimes of embezzlement, money laundering and criminal organization.

The warrants were issued by the Criminal Court of the District of Feijó.

The material collected will be analyzed by the intelligence teams of the Civil Police of Feijó for later forwarding of the data to the Judiciary.

“The crimes of embezzlement, corruption are true cancers that deprive the population of access to basic services, killing much more than violent crimes, but they act silently and must be fought rigorously”, highlights Railson Ferreira, Relegado de Polícia de Feijó .