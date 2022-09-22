Actress Suzy Camacho’s husband dies

Businessman Farid Curi, husband of former global actress Suzy Camacho, died this morning at the age of 85. He had been in a coma since 2020. The information was given by journalist Sonia Abrão, in “A Tarde É Sua” (RedeTV!), and confirmed by splash.

We communicate, with immense pain, the death of our father, Farid Curi, this Wednesday morning (21), in São Paulo, after a long period of hospitalization. He leaves six children, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a professional legacy and dedication to family and friends that will not be forgotten. We count on everyone’s understanding for the privacy and collection that this moment requires of us. says the note sent by the businessman’s children.

Suzy Camacho and Farid Curi got married in 2013 under a mandatory separation of property regime. Since 2020, the businessman and the actress face a lawsuit in court against his heirs due to a financial transaction of R$ 10 million.

Who is Farid Curi?

Suzy Camacho and Farid Curi Image: Playback/Facebook

With an entrepreneurial career and a discreet personal life, Farid Curi turned his life around as a businessman by investing in retail, in a business created by Alcides Parizotto.

Founded in the 1960s in Maringá (PR), Atacadão has become one of the largest chains in the field in Brazil. In 1972, the first offices and warehouse in São Paulo were installed. That’s when Farid Curi and another businessman, Herberto Schmeil, started to manage the organization’s administrative and commercial business, according to the company’s LinkedIn. In 1991, the founder left the company.

From then on, Farid Curi led the company alongside the other two partners. Atacadão began to expand its operations to several cities in the country. Executives were strict when it came to the company. On business trips, for example, they used to stay in cheap hotels, alongside the sales team — said Curi in an interview with IstoÉ magazine in 2012.

In addition, when they were looking for land for new units, they would hand over blank business cards, to prevent the real estate agency or seller from discovering that they owned Atacadão and raising the price too much.

In April 2007, Carrefour announced the purchase of the hypermarket chain, which held 4% of the sector in the country, for R$ 2.2 billion. The billionaire payment included 34 stores, 17 of them in the state of São Paulo.

The acquisition was one of the largest operations in the retail sector and placed the French group in the first place in the sector ranking.

Farid Curi was not dedicated to just one company. According to the Transparência website, which compiles data based on the government’s Transparency Portal, he is involved in 34 CNPJs in several states, such as Bahia, Pernambuco and Mato Grosso. The capital of the companies totals R$ 342,572,029.00. At least five are active.

The millionaire also has ventures with his four children: Beatriz Curi, Muriel Curi, Rodrigo Curi and Alfredo Curi. Among them is Royal Brasil, in the real estate sector, and Curi Empreendimentos, focused on private companies. The most recent was opened in 2010, in the area of ​​tourism and travel agency.

Married to Suzy Camacho

Suzy and Farid Curi got married in 2013, with total separation of assets – as is required by law for those over 70 years old. At the time, she was 52 and he was 76. The businessman’s life continued to be discreet, with few appearances.

Seven years after the marriage, in 2020, Farid was taken to neurologists and psychologists. The aim was to attest to the mental capacity of the businessman, who had been in a coma for two years at Hospital Oswaldo Cruz, in São Paulo.

Curi’s condition was herpetic encephalitis, a neurological complication that causes memory loss and mental confusion. According to the doctors, the condition was difficult to reverse.

Understand the court case

Recently, the columnist UOL Rogerio kind revealed that Suzy Camacho was denounced by the Public Ministry of São Paulo (MP-SP) of appropriating R$ 10 million of farid Curi. The prosecution also accuses the actress of using false medical certificates to declare her inability to farid and thus move the resources on behalf of the husband.

In contact with splash Last month, attorney Luiz Flávio Borges D’Urso, who defends Suzy Camacho, denied the allegations. “This complaint is for the use of a false certificate. The certificate is not false and was not used by you. suzy. What happens is that her husband, Mr. farid, suffers a lawsuit from the children over money. So the process has nothing to do with you. suzyis of the children against the lord farid“, he says.

This is why this complaint will not succeed and this money that is being the subject of this great process, this debate, belongs to Mr. Farid, who was fine and asked for ransom. That money went into his account.

Lawyer for Suzy Camacho

The Civil Police also claims that a property, which has an estimated value of R$ 60 million, would have been sold by the actress for R$ 32 million in 2015. The actress’ defense denies the accusation and claims that the deal below the value was closed by the entrepreneur’s children and not by his client.

“The article suggests that the sale would have been made by Ms. suzywhen, in fact, this sale was carried out by the sons of Mr. faridwhich are being investigated in a Police Investigation instituted for this purpose, which aims to investigate the circumstances of this sale”, says the note by Luiz Flávio Borges D’Ursolawyer of suzy Camacho.

Who is Suzy Camacho?

Suzy Camacho in the soap opera “Brega e Chique” Image: Reproduction / Canal Viva

Suzy Camacho became known in the 1970s and 1980s for her work in soap operas such as “A Viagem” and “Brega e Chique”. Despite having achieved fame acting in soap operas on Record, TV Tupi, Bandeirantes, SBT and Globo, Suzy Camacho’s first artistic appearance was in Mini Miss São Paulo 1971.

Suzy’s first soap opera was “Vidas Marcadas” (1973), by Record. Then, the actress went to Rede Tupi and participated in titles such as “A Barba Azul” (1974), “A Viagem” (1975), “O Prophet” (1977), “Aritana” (1978), among others.

With the end of TV Tupi, she went to Bandeirantes, acting in soap operas such as “Pé de Vento” and “Dulcinéia Vai à Guerra”. Following, she received an invitation to the newly created SBT, where she starred in works such as “A Força Do Amor” and “Jerônimo”.

“Brega e Chique” was the only soap opera that Suzy made for Globo. Last year, the production was reprized on Canal Viva.