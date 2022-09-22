actress uses app to simulate baby’s face

posted on 9/21/2022 1:25 PM



(Credit: Playback/Instagram)

After disclosing her pregnancy at age 55, actress Claudia Raia posted on her social media an image of the possible face of the child she is expecting with her husband, actor and singer Jarbas Homem de Mello. She used an application that combines the photo of the two to project what the baby would look like, at an older age, being a man or a woman. In Instagram stories, Claudia Raia also launched a poll asking fans if they think the heir is a boy or a girl – about 71% pointed to the second option.

The application is called FaceApp and simulates what the child will be like. It is available for download for Android and iPhone (iOS). From the combination of two photos of the couple, part of the mechanisms of artificial intelligence to predict what a child of the people portrayed would look like. The physical characteristics of each parent are applied to arrive at the likely appearance of the child, which is displayed in both male and female. In addition to combining photos of husband and wife, or boyfriend and girlfriend, the system also makes it possible to combine photos with images of famous people, for example.

After the actress’ announcement, which took place on social media this Monday (19/9), many people were shocked by the fact that she managed to get pregnant at her age. Mother of Enzo, 25, and Sophia, 19, with Edson Celulari, in a previous marriage, Claudia even rehearsed, alongside her husband, some tap dance steps to celebrate the arrival of another member of the family.

According to columnist Léo Dias, the actress had frozen her eggs five years ago, at which time she would have expressed that she would like to be a mother again. However, in her Stories, she claims that she was taken by surprise with the pregnancy, which, according to her, is more than three weeks old, implying that she became pregnant naturally.

The egg freezing technique has been increasingly used by couples who want to have children, often when the decision for pregnancy is left for later. In cases of egg freezing, the technique used is in vitro fertilization (IVF). In this method, sperm and eggs are fertilized in a laboratory. The selected embryos are transferred to the uterus and the gestation process then takes place.

The percentage of success varies depending on the quality and quantity of fertilized embryos. In the case of women up to 35 years old, the chances reach 45% through treatment, when 12 to 15 eggs are usually collected. At age 40, this rate drops to 25%, so many couples in which the woman is in this age group opt for in vitro fertilization.

Other assisted reproduction techniques include: ovulation monitoring/induction with programmed intercourse, Artificial Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI).