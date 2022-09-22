After 3 months, Carla Cecato leaves Jovem Pan: ‘It wasn’t worth it’

It only lasted three months for journalist Carla Cecato to work at Jovem Pan. According to the former Record, the problem was contractual: she was recruited by the channel to work two days a week and the network had been asking her to present programs daily.

“As I switched to a daily live program, it wasn’t worth it to me anymore. My first contract was for just twice a week and then, for the live now, it wasn’t worth it,” Cecato said in video shared on your social networks.

In the video, the presenter says that she enjoyed working on the channel and was open to a return. “I’m not going to work at Jovem Pan anymore, I hope to come back soon”, said Carla Cecato.

In addition to “Talk Show JP”, Cecato presented “Linha de Frente”, the program that caused this unexpected increase in the professional’s workload. Conceived for the weekends, the attraction became daily after two months due to the good audience.

On the JP News channel, she had been presenting “Linha de Frente”, the weekly debate program that the network recently turned into a daily, and on the “Talk Show JP”. Tiago Pavinatto is set to succeed Carla Cecato in charge of “Linha de Frente”.