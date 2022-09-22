After a big car, Juliette rides a R$30,000 motorcycle through the streets of Rio: ‘Liberdade’; video

Biker Juliette! After appearing driving her big car, a luxurious Land Rover, whose value costs more than R$ 1 million, the “BBB 21” champion was seen riding a motorcycle through the streets of Recreio, in the West Zone of Rio, near where she currently lives. .

The singer from Paraíba amused fans by posting a video walking along the beach wearing a helmet and writing in the caption: “freedom”.

According to EXTRA, the model of the motorcycle in question is a Yamaha MT-03 2021, which costs about R$ 30 thousand. The “machine” has LED headlight and fully digital panel.

On social media, there are reports of fans who passed Juliette on the road while she was riding the bike last Tuesday night, the 20th.

“And today I passed by a woman on a motorcycle and it was just Juliette. And now I saw it on her Instagram. Even Juliette can’t stand it and comes to have açaí at Recreio”, posted an internet user.

Yamaha MT-03 2021, Juliette’s bike Photo: Disclosure

Juliette also owns a Land Rover, whose value is between R$1,160,650 to R$1,604,170. That is, almost the entire amount of the prize she won by winning the “BBB 21”.

The car is very luxurious and 100% electric. It has a wide technology, with a large touch screen on the console for the multimedia center, 13.1 inches, combined with the digital instrument panel of 13.7 inches.

In addition, the car offers the option of a third row of seats, thus carrying up to seven passengers, and a remote parking system and is armored.

In a recent interview with the podcast Um Milkshake called Wanda, the singer from Paraíba revealed that the car was the biggest luxury she gave herself.