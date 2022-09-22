After asking for arrest, delegate demands testimony from PF summit

PF (Federal Police) delegate Bruno Calandrini, responsible for the operation that led to the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro, asked to take statements from the director general of the corporation, Márcio Nunes de Oliveira, from the director of Combating Organized Crime. , Caio Pelim, and two other federal police officers. The four have already been subpoenaed, according to the UOL.

Calandrini had already asked for the arrest of the top of the PF, that is, its bosses, for alleged interference in the case. The request is with the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Cármen Lúcia.

O UOL found that the deposition is considered another “riot” for the top of the corporation. For a source who follows the inquiry, it would not be a “strong crisis”.

The alleged interference of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the PF is recurrently used by his opponents to attack him when the president claims that there is no corruption in his government.

In addition to Oliveira and Pelim, delegate Calandrini also wants to hear from the PF superintendent in São Paulo, Rodrigo Bartolamei, and delegate Raphael Astini, based in Santos (SP) and responsible for Ribeiro’s arrest.

Astini has already submitted a request for habeas corpus to the Supreme Court, alleging that the measure adopted by Calandrini is a “parallel investigation, without authorization” and a “personal revenge”.

The Santos delegate says he is being investigated by Calandrini about alleged prevarication after Milton Ribeiro was not transferred to Brasília after his arrest. In a request sent to Minister Carmen Lúcia, Astini asks that the investigation be suspended.

“By proceeding with the criminal prosecution for alleged (non-existent) prevarication of the patient, and proceeding to indict him, the authority Bruno Calandrini acts in a clear abuse of authority”, affirmed Astini.

Delegate denounced lack of autonomy

The accusations of alleged internal interference in the PF operation against Milton Ribeiro began on the same day as the former minister’s arrest.

Shortly after the operation, Calandrini sent a message to groups of colleagues stating that he did not have “investigative and administrative autonomy” to conduct the case “with independence and institutional security”.

The delegate complained that Milton Ribeiro was treated with “honors that do not exist in the law”, and that, despite the team’s efforts to take him to Brasília, the former minister was transferred to the PF Superintendence in the capital of São Paulo, where he stayed until released.

“Milton’s displacement to the PF prison in SP is a demonstration of interference in the conduct of the investigation, so I claim that I do not have investigative and administrative autonomy to conduct the Police Investigation of this case with independence and institutional security”, he said in a message.

An internal investigation, however, came to the conclusion that there was no interference in the operation against Ribeiro, and that the impossibility of transferring Ribeiro to Brasília would have been justified due to the lack of logistics to take him to the Federal District on the same day.

“None of the hearings or formalized documents brought any element indicating that there had been any interference and ‘obstruction’, during the investigation or the outbreak. These statements were personal interpretations of DPF Calandrini posted in two WhatsApp groups”, the report stated.

The investigation also said that no “different treatment” was identified for Milton Ribeiro during his arrest.

“In this context, there were no elements brought to the investigation that allow us to state any damage to the investigation, without prejudice to the president of the IPL [Calandrini] evaluate and inform with other elements. In what has been brought to this investigation, it is not sufficient to claim damage to the operation,” the report said.

Delegate pointed out Bolsonaro’s performance

Calandrini stated that Milton Ribeiro “was aware of the execution of a search and seizure at his residence”, and that he received the information “allegedly” through a call received from President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the delegate, the telephone interceptions detected three conversations that caught the attention of the PF:

The first, between Milton Ribeiro and Waldomiro de Oliveira Barbosa Júnior, on June 3; Another, between Ribeiro and a man identified as Adolfo, on June 5; And the speech between the former minister and his daughter, Juliana Pinheiro Ribeiro de Azevedo, on June 9.

“Our attention was drawn to Milton’s concern and almost decorated identical speech with Waldemiro and Adolfo and, above all, the accuracy of Milton’s statement when reporting to his daughter Juliana that he would be the target of a search and seizure, information supposedly obtained through a call received of the President of the Republic”, said Calandrini to Justice.

The mention of the president led the investigation to return to the Supreme Court, where it was resumed under secrecy in the office of Minister Cármen Lúcia.

Members of the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) heard by the UOL assess that there are sufficient elements to justify the opening of an investigation that can target three possible crimes: personal favoritism, violation of functional secrecy and obstruction of justice, whose sentences can reach up to five years in prison.

MEC Business Desk

Former Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro was arrested on June 22 in Santos and taken to the Federal Police Superintendence. The investigation aimed at the alleged action of Ribeiro and the pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura in a scheme to release funds from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education), a government agency controlled by the centrão.

By decision of the judge Ney Bello, of the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region), Milton Ribeiro was released the following day, before giving a custody hearing in Brasília.

The pastors are accused of setting up a “business counter” inside the folder by allegedly collecting bribes from mayors in exchange for releasing FNDE funds. The case was revealed by the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

In March, audio obtained by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo revealed that the federal government prioritized the release of resources to city halls indicated by the pastors, who acted as lobbyists in the portfolio, despite not having official positions in the government.