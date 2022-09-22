After Caiado says he doesn’t make a deal with ‘posts cartel’, Sindiposto reacts

On 09/20/2022 15:27

After Governor Ronaldo Caiado (UB) said that he does not ‘combined’ with the ‘service station cartel’, the union that represents gas stations in Goiás (Sindiposto) reaffirmed that it does not interfere with the price charged for the sale of gasoline and diesel in Goiania.

He also stated that any investigation opened with the aim of revealing this possible illicit practice in Goiânia was closed without finding material evidence of irregularity.

“The union repeats that the investigations into price cartelization in Goiânia are already exhausted, which were carried out, both by Cade and by the ANP, precisely with the objective of verifying price alignment and that they did not find any illicit practice in this sense”, says the note.

The governor’s statement that gave rise to this response was posted on Twitter. The governor used his profile to say that he did not make any “arrangements” with the “service station cartel” to allow the increase in the price of gasoline in the capital in recent days. “People are saying that gasoline prices have increased and that would be an agreement between me and the ‘gas station cartel’. Don’t fall for #fakenews. I’m not a man of bargains. That’s a thief thing!”, Caiado said.

The Sindiposto also stated that it took steps to identify the author of the messages and news “intimating collusion between the union and government bodies”.

ATTENTION! People are saying that gasoline prices have increased and that would be an arrangement between me and the “service station cartel”. don’t fall into #fakenews. I’m not a man of bargains. This is bandit stuff! — Ronaldo Caiado (@ronaldocaiaado) September 19, 2022

See note from the gas station union

The Union of Retail Trade of Petroleum Derivatives in the State of Goiás (Sindiposto) clarifies, as has been widely publicized, that it does not exert any type of interference in the prices charged by entrepreneurs in their respective establishments. The union repeats that the investigations into price cartelization in Goiânia are already exhausted, which were carried out, both by CADE and by the ANP, precisely with the objective of verifying price alignment and that they did not find any illicit practice in this sense. Furthermore, the entity reinforces its support for any inspection actions aimed at investigating irregularities, practiced by anyone, since it does not condone attitudes that may generate unfair competition between establishments. About lying news circulating on the internet and messaging apps, insinuating collusion between the union and government bodies, Sindiposto informs that it has already taken the appropriate measures to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable, both civilly and criminally.