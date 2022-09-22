After goals in the under-17, Estevão talks about his expectations for his first professional contract at Palmeiras | palm trees

– Happy to help the team with the goals, but the most important thing is that we won this victory. A difficult game away from home, a classic, but we had a great game and we deserved to leave with a positive result – he said.
Estevão is one of the main names in the Palmeiras base — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Ag. palm trees
Formerly known by the nickname Messinho, Estevão is one of the main names in the alviverde base, and also one of the youngest.
From April, when he turns 16, he will be able to sign his first professional contract. Despite the expectation that only grows in the club, the boy says he is calm.
– My head is very calm. Today I’m focused on the U-17 and on doing my best every day, every game. Palmeiras has great professionals, a fantastic structure, so make the most of all this and everything has its right time – he warned.
The goals of São Paulo 1 x 3 Palmeiras, for the 8th round of the Brasileirão under-17 2022
– Without a doubt, I dream of wearing this shirt in the professional, but I know all the processes and with a lot of work, seeking to evolve every day, things will happen – he added.