After releasing amendments, the government announces a block of R$ 2.63 billion in budget expenditures | Economy

The Ministry of Economy announced this Thursday (22), on the eve of the elections, a spending block of R$ 2.63 billion in this year’s budget.

The contingency, released through the 2022 budget income and expense report, is intended to comply with the spending cap rule — whereby most expenses cannot rise above the previous year’s inflation.

The areas where the restrictions will be implemented have not yet been detailed and should be included in a presidential decree, to be edited by the end of the month. It was also unclear whether the blockade will reverse the release of parliamentary amendments made in recent weeks.

With the new block in this year’s budget, the total of contingency resources (considering the previous limitations) increased from R$ 7.9 billion to R$ 10.5 billion.

The blockade, carried out on “free” spending (which can be adjusted by the government), takes place after the government has released R$5.6 billion in parliamentary amendments, most of which (R$3.5 billion) were the so-called rapporteur’s amendments.

Known as a secret budget, the rapporteur’s amendments are resources that are not distributed equally among all parliamentarians — unlike other amendments (individual, bench or committee).

The transfers are, in practice, at the discretion of informal conversations and arrangements with the rapporteur, and generally favor parliamentarians from the government’s allied base. In possession of these resources, they can authorize works in their electoral strongholds.

This type of amendment was also known as a secret budget due to the difficulty in obtaining information about who indicated them and where the expenditures were made.

The release of the amendments was only possible because President Jair Bolsonaro edited, on August 6, a decree altering the budgetary and financial programming rules regarding the blocking, or unblocking, of resources. As a result, he was able to expedite the release of amendments before the elections.

With the new rule, it became easier to release amounts for spending. Until then, the government could only release, or block amounts, when there was the so-called “bimonthly” or “extemporaneous” calculation of all revenues and expenses – which happened only this Thursday (22), through the budget report released .

With the new format, it is enough for the government to have “specific legislation” that is published between the evaluation reports of primary revenues and expenditures. The “specific legislation” that made it possible for the government, given the new budget rules, to release resources are two Provisional Measures issued at the end of August.