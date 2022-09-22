After seven months of hospitalization, Chiquinho Scarpa is transferred from hospital | celebrities



Chiquinho Scarpa – Reproduction Internet

Chiquinho ScarpaInternet reproduction

Published 09/22/2022 08:19

Rio – After spending seven months in the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, Chiquinho Scarpa, 71, was transferred to Vila Nova Star, in the same city, this Wednesday. The count’s team released a statement on Instagram informing that he would be taken by ambulance from one unit to another.

“Count Chiquinho Scarpa leaves Hospital Sírio-Libanês after 10 surgeries performed by Professor Dr. Raul Cutait and his team, totaling seven months of hospitalization, and goes to Hospital Vila Nova Star under the care of physician Professor Dr. Antonio Luiz de Vasconcellos Macedo. He will be transferred today, 09/21/2022, by ambulance. The decision for this change was made by his sisters Fátima Scarpa and Renata Scarpa. We wish our dear Count all the best.

remember the case

Chiquinho Scarpa was admitted to Hospital Sírio-Libanês on April 4 this year after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection. At the health unit, he had complications from diverticulitis. In June, he spoke about his state of health.

“I had diverticulitis that burst, reached the bladder and caused peritonitis. I underwent six surgeries, one in a row. Since then I’ve been without food and drink, only on parenteral nutrition. [método de administração de nutrientes que é feito diretamente na veia, quando não é possível obter os nutrientes através da alimentação normal]. I spent almost two months in the ICU and one day intubated, after one of the surgeries,” he told “Quem” at the time.

He continued to have problems with the healing of the surgeries after being discharged in July of this year. According to “Uol”, Chiquinho’s family reported that he returned to the hospital on September 9 and underwent four more surgeries. “We decided to transfer it to Doctor Macedo to see if he solves it at once. The reason for so many surgeries are adhesions, fissures and internal stitches that open. We hope that with a different technique the problem will be solved”, said the Count’s sisters.