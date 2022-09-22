After Super Wednesday comes Super Thursday – Money Times

O Ibovespa yesterday did not resist the negative pressure coming from the international markets and ended the session in fall, but with much smaller losses than seen abroad. After all, the last Super Wednesday of the year left a lesson: while the main central banks global fight against inflation high, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) decreed Mission Accomplished.

In fact, interest rate decisions around the world continue today, setting the tone of a super Thursday. The day started early, with the BC of Japan (BoJ) acting to protect the yen. The response to the first intervention in the exchange Japan since 1998 was immediate, with the dollar moving out of the 144 yen range and retracing around 142.

The question is whether this intervention will be able to change the dynamics of the movement. Apparently, no, as there is a global trend of strengthening the dollar. The problem is that as the Federal Reserve decided to be more aggressive in the interest rate increase cyclethe countries that did not follow the pace of tightening in United States experienced a large exchange rate devaluation.

Just look at the examples of Asian currencies such as the yen and the yuan; and European, such as the euro and the pound. By the way, the Bank of England (BoE) will soon announce its interest rate decision and the forecast is for an increase of 0.50 percentage point (pp). However, a bigger rise cannot be ruled out, amid the European battle to fight the prices of energy.

Copom vanguard helps Ibovespa

And that’s where the Brazilian BC comes in. As is well known, Copom was one of the first central banks in the world to adjust the interest ratestarting the cycle of high Selic still in March 2021, when it was at a historic low of 2%. At the time, the Fed maintained the narrative of transient character inflation – which was not confirmed.

That is why, now, the Fed and other major central banks in the world are racing against the clock to contain the inflationary pressures – accumulated since the pandemic and potentiated by the war in Ukraine. Already the Copom only maintains the discourse that it will remain vigilant. If necessary, it can resume tightening the basic interest rate.

This role of the Copom in the vanguard favors the home marketWhile Wall Street seems to finally get the Fed’s message on interest rates. so much so that the real is among the few currencies in the world that has appreciated in value, while the Ibovespa feels less vulnerable to external turmoil. Therefore, the more advanced monetary policy cycle in Brazil in relation to the world makes local risk attractive, with emphasis on local actions.

But the tug-of-war between BC and inflation only ends if there is strictness with the public Accounts. Therefore, the investors keep an eye on the elections and expect signs of viable solutions for the economic growthWith responsability Supervisorwhoever is the victorious candidate at the polls in October.

The following is the performance of the financial markets around 7:35 am:

USA: Dow Jones futures rose 0.12%; the S&P 500 fluctuated with +0.03%; while the Nasdaq was down 0.06%;

Europe: the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.89%; the Frankfurt Stock Exchange retreated 0.69%; Paris dropped 0.82% and London dropped 0.33%

Exchange: the DXY was up 0.37% at 111.05 points; the euro rose 0.39% to $0.9877; the pound was up 0.55% at $1.1333; the dollar was down 0.95% against the yen to 142.71 yen.

Treasuries: the ten-year T-note yield was at 3.532%, up from 3.531% in the previous session; 2-year T-bill yield was at 4.097%, up from 4.040% in the previous session

Commodities: gold futures were down 0.02% to $1,675.40 an ounce on the Comex; WTI crude futures rose 0.43% to $83.30 a barrel; Brent crude advanced 0.35% at US$90.14 a barrel; January iron ore closed up 2.01% in Dalian (China) at 709.50 yuan.

Follow Money Times on Instagram!

Connect with the market and have access to exclusive content about the news that enrich your day! Seven days a week and 24 hours a day, you will have access to the most important and commented topics of the moment. And even better, multimedia content with images, videos and a lot of interactivity, such as: the summary of the main news of the day in Minuto Money Times, Money Times Responds, in which our journalists answer questions about investments and market trends, lives and much more most…Click here and follow our profile now!