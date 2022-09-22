After Vasco’s defeat, Anderson Conceição asks for support from the crowd: “Continue fighting for access” | vasco

Vasco lost to Cruzeiro 3-0 on Wednesday night (21), at Mineirão, for the 31st round of Serie B. The result of the match kept Jorginho’s team in fourth place in the table and guaranteed the access of the Minas Gerais team to the first division of 2023.

After the eighth consecutive defeat as a visitor, the captain, Anderson Conceição, asked for support from the crowd against Londrina, in São Januário, next Thursday. The team from Paraná is currently fifth, three points behind Vasco. Play this Friday, in the complement of the round, against Ponte Preta.

1 of 3 Anderson Conceição and Edu in Cruzeiro x Vasco — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Anderson Conceição and Edu in Cruzeiro x Vasco — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

– We came here with a game proposal to win the match, but unfortunately Cruzeiro ended up taking advantage, scoring the goal, and growing in the match. But we need to raise our heads. Recover as soon as possible, because we have a decision against Londrina at home and we need the support of our fans. We really need them right now. Let’s go for access. It’s time to keep working and fighting for access – Conceição said after the game.

Fifth, Londrina follows Vasco’s tail. The team from Paraná will be able to equal the Vasco score if they win Ponte Preta at home. To overcome Vasco, Londrina needs to take a five-goal difference on the balance.

After the defeat to Cruzeiro, Vasco will have eight days free for training. The carioca club will only return to the field against Londrina, in a direct confrontation for access, next Thursday (29). The match, valid for the 32nd round of Série B, will be held at 9:30 pm, in São Januário.

