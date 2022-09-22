After Zaracho’s version, a member of Atlético-MG’s organization rebuts: ‘It was pagode’

After the release of the ‘ballad disk’ by Torcida Organizada Galoucura, from Atlético-MG, Matías Zaracho was approached in a bar by fans. Through social networks, the athlete spoke, saying that he was with his family and drinking water. However, one of the fans present at the protest countered the player, saying that the event was a ‘pagoda’.

– There is pagode, it even stopped when we arrived. You had four brothers who even know us (sic), who are Brazilians. Only if it’s your relatives here in Brazil. For you to be ashamed of your face. You’re in recovery, you’re in pagoda and you still say you’re family. We talked to you “nice”, and now you come with this little chat. We respect everyone there – said Josimar Júnior, a member of Galoucura.

The ‘disk-ballad’ action was implemented last Tuesday. Through it, fans can send photo messages and the location of players at clubs or similar events. Matías Zaracho was the first athlete approached after the release of the number.

Brazilian