AliExpress: Infinix Note 12 Pro for R$1,267

Thinking of switching cell phones? O Infinix Note 12 Pro is the newest mid-range smartphone from Chinese manufacturer Infinix. But, despite being a launch, it already has a special discount on AliExpress. The cell phone dropped from R$ 2,534.07 to BRL 1,267.43 – and can still be paid in up to 6 interest-free installments.

The smartphone has an ultra-thin design and is the first phone in the world to use MediaTek’s Helio G99 mid-range processor. In addition, it has 8GB of RAM, which can be expanded.

The screen is a 6.7-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution. Regarding the battery, it comes with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and support for fast charging of 33 W.

Finally, the camera: the front has a sensor for selfies and 16 MP video calls; the rear ones are a triple combo. The main one has a 108 MP sensor and the other two are 2 MP auxiliaries.

It is worth mentioning that, as this is a promotional action, prices can be changed at any time due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate, as well as the number of units reserved for this offer. The Infinix cell phone is sent for free to Brazil, however, it is possible that it will be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

To purchase the product at a discount, Click here.