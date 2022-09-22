Alongside Gloria Perez and Giovanna Antonelli, Nero celebrates partnership in Travessia: ‘All of us change’ | Crossing

Ten years after winning the hearts of the audience in Salve Jorge, Giovanna Antonelli and Alexandre Nero resume their partnership in Travessia and return to interpreting the iconic characters Dona Helô and Stenio on TV.

The booklet written by Gloria Perez with artistic direction by Mauro Mendonça Filho debuts on 10/10. The author and the cast that is part of the core of the delegate and the lawyer met, remotely, in a press conference.

“Obviously, the couple’s return was planned because the public asked for it. In this soap opera, it fit perfectly. It needed a delegate and a lawyer. So, why not bring this iconic couple? And they are there!”, celebrates Gloria.

Giovanna Antonelli also showed excitement with the delegate’s return. “It is a pleasure to work with this trio.“, said.

“I went back several times in Salve Jorge to rescue that Helô, I sent a message to Nero for us to see together, to resume that atmosphere of Helô and Stenio. The trio is of love and humor. Creuza continues trying to keep the two together”, says the actress.

Alexandre Nero, in turn, has already given a spoiler of how the duplinha will start in the plot. “There has to be conflict. Cleverly, Gloria started with them apart. So the seed is the same: their typical cat and mouse thing is there. It speaks volumes about humor and drama, affection and affection,” Nero adds.

“And this passage of time is inevitable. The characters are the same, but they have changed. Alexandre is no longer the same, just as Giovanna is not. So Helô and Stenio are not. They are the same, but they have changed”, he says. the actor.

Giovanna echoes her colleague about the time change. “We’re not the same people anymore. But the story Gloria decided to tell is about these people. So we need to bring as much of them back. There’s a naivety about their ‘cat and mouse’ that is a delight to make and watch”, says the actress.

Nero also details the status of the attorney-delegate relationship. “Who asked for a divorce was Helo. For him, they would not have parted. He’s a smiling man, but deep inside he’s lonely”

Luci Pereira is also back in the role of Creuza and celebrates the opportunity to work with her two colleagues again. “It was a gift to come back with this character, a very big surprise. Yesterday, I recorded my first scenes with Giovanna and It felt like I hadn’t left. And it’s been 10 years! It was fantastic,” he said.

“Nero and Giovanna are extremely generous. I am very happy to be in this squad”, said Luci Pereira.

And Gloria also has her turn to give spoilers about the future of the character. “In Salve Jorge, they were very restricted to their core. In this telenovela, they are absolutely embedded in the central story. The professional part is as strong as their relationship. Creuza will want to be a digital influencer”, says the author.

“I didn’t know that. Look what a wonderful news”, celebrates Luci Pereira.

But Gloria already says that does not intend to make any reference to Salve Jorge in Crossing.

“The idea is not to bring the novel back to another novel. It’s just to bring these characters”, explains the author.

female representation

In addition to the partnership with longtime colleagues, Giovanna Antonelli celebrates another important aspect of her character in the plot. “She is just, straight in character, she is always for justice. I feel represented by her as a woman“, explains delegate Helô’s interpreter.

“We have this ink of important themes for society and the digital world giving the police headaches”, says Giovanna.

See Antonelli on stage as Dona Helo!

Travessia: Helô returns as a delegate of virtual crimes

In the new 9 o’clock soap opera, Helô and Stenio are, once again, separated. The delegate specialized in digital crimes and is ready to work on new cases in the area.

Stenio continues to work at his law firm and is in love with his ex-wife, with whom he lives the game of cat and mouse in business and in love, and he does not hesitate to risk an approach whenever he has the opportunity.