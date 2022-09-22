Altitude, ‘brutal’ level of Mexican football, Palmeiras. Apologies from Daniel Alves for the bad football. But he says he deserves the selection – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



Tite has already stated it with all the letters.

Your teams don’t play with three defenders.

In other words, Éder Militão, Real Madrid’s starting defender and one of the best in the world, will be improvised, on Friday (23), as a right-back.

Why, if Danilo was called up and could play against Ghana and Tunisia in his position?

Because the place is saved for Daniel Alves.





Tite just didn’t call up the 39-year-old player so as not to look ridiculous.

The side is going through the worst phase of his career, being the subject of jokes in Mexico, where he plays for Pumas.

He has already been cursed, booed by the Mexico City club’s organized crowd.

The national team coach refused to call up two right-backs, in a bizarre attitude, which goes against his logic of choosing athletes to play for Brazil.

Éder Militão played very few times in his career as a side. If he were to play as a third centre-back, it would be explainable, but Tite swears he’s not.





The coach wants Daniel Alves so much for an off-field reason. He is the only athlete Neymar respects in the Brazilian national team.

The unstable PSG player has already cursed, for example, Thiago Silva, in the last World Cup. If Neymar decides to throw tantrums against the referee, selfishly hold the ball or simulate fouls and roll around on the pitch, as he did in Russia, there is no one on the field with the authority to question him.

Daniel Alves was very original in justifying the bad phase he is going through. And he defends his call-up for the Cup for the ‘history’ he made in the selection. Not for the current moment.

“My story with the national team is what will make me call up or not, it’s not the fact of being at Pumas, being in São Paulo, being in Barcelona, ​​being anywhere else. It’s history. something is because of history”, that is, for the good connoisseur, what the full-back defends is clear. Being called by your past.





Daniel Alves clings to the Mexican altitude to justify his bad football.

“I Think [o México] It’s one of the places I’ve run the most, maybe I’m running really bad because those who run a lot are bad, but in each game I run many kilometers. I’m ‘old school’, I feel that whoever runs a lot goes wrong, and I run a lot, so I run bad, we have to improve in that aspect, when I do that, you don’t have the necessary freshness for the game because you’re drowning from exhaustion.”

Looking for any argument to try to explain his phase, the veteran even appeals to raise the level of Mexican football. And remember that Palmeiras, in the 2020 World Cup, fell in the semifinals against Tigre.

“They say that Mexico’s level is not very high, but the best team in Brazil recently faced a team from Mexico, and they didn’t manage to qualify for the final. well, at the end of the day everyone tries to get the sardines on their side. But no, I’m suspicious to say, because I really like the good players that Mexico has.”





“As I’ve said countless times, I think you [jornalistas] remember very well, I always said that the level of Mexican football is brutal. What I feel is that they believe little, they are a little disorganized, the macro, right? The organization of the championship is a little average, it can improve. But the level of players is genius. I always say it’s the same as in Brazil.”

The 39-year-old arrived at Pumas in July. Two months later, he says he still hasn’t adapted to the altitude.

Daniel Alves proves to be a master of excuses.

The truth is that he continues to play badly.

His team is third from last in the Mexican Championship.

Out of 18 teams, Pumas is only 16th.

And his hiring questioned by the local press.

But, even with so much evidence, he remains a priority for Tite.

He may not have been called up for the games against Ghana and Tunisia.

But the chances of going to the Cup are huge.





As well as those of Gabriel Jesus.

Tite has his picks for the Cup.

Long time.

Play as you are.

Daniel Alves knows this very well…



