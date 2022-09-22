Amazon will invest BRL 2 billion to build solar park

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, will expand its renewable energy portfolio and, for that, intends to build a solar park in Brazil.

THE company wants to add 2.7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity with 71 new projects around the world, according to the announcement made on Wednesday, 21.

According to the retailer, the projects include a 122 megawatt (MW) solar farm in Brazil, its first renewable energy project in South America, as well as first-of-its-kind solar projects in India and Poland.

The project in Brazil will also count on an investment of US$ 380 thousand (almost R$ 2 billion) in programs for the preservation of biodiversity. The company estimates that 850 jobs will be created in the construction of the solar park, with 30 permanent at the start of operations.

The US retailer said it now has 379 renewable energy projects in 21 countries representing 18.5 GW in capacity, adding that this portfolio, when fully operational, could power 4.6 million homes a year.

Amazon’s goal is to reach 100% of its annual energy use from renewable sources by 2025. At the end of last year, the company was around 85%.

