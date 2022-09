Meeting of the Argentine Secretariat of Commerce with representatives of kiosks and a company that produces World Cup sticker albums, on September 20, 2022. | Photo: Playback / Twitter

The Argentine Secretariat of Commerce is holding special meetings this week to discuss the price of this year’s World Cup sticker album. The technical team of this sector of the government receives representatives of the Union of Kiosqueiros of the Republic of Argentina (UKRA, in its acronym in Spanish) and of Panini, the company that manufactures the official figurines of the competition.

The subject gained repercussion on social networks, due to the economic crisis that affects the country. At the end of last week, the Central Bank raised the interest rate to 75%, the second highest in the world. The country’s GDP has also seen lower-than-expected growth so far in 2022, creating pessimism about the year ahead. Argentina’s National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) reported last week that accumulated inflation from January to August in the country was 56.4%, the highest for the first eight months of the year since 1991. On Twitter, Sergio Chouza , an economic journalist from Argentina, mocks the meeting about the sticker album: “The future of the country depends on this meeting”.