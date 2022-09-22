Amid world tension, Brazilian and Russian foreign ministers meet in New York

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Carlos França, met this Wednesday (21), in New York, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov. The meeting took place in parallel with the United Nations General Assembly, which takes place in New York, United States.

According to information from the Itamaraty, the “chancellors reiterated their concern about the impact of unilateral sanctions on global food and energy security”. Russia is facing economic sanctions from the United States and European countries due to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Also according to the Itamaraty, Carlos França recalled that Brazil has a position “in favor of a diplomatic solution that leads to lasting peace in Ukraine”.

The Itamaraty also informed that Brazil and Russia will celebrate 194 years of diplomatic relations on October 3rd. Carlos França also held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from Cambodia, El Salvador and Guinea-Bissau.

On social media, regarding the meeting between France and Lavrov, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that “the strategic partnership between the two countries contributes to cooperation initiatives in S&T, energy, space and agriculture. This was the supply of fertilizers to Brazilian agribusiness. Russia is among Brazil’s 15 largest trading partners and is the main supplier of fertilizers. Between January and August 2022, bilateral trade already totals US$ 7.1 billion”.