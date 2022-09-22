amount of BRL 1,100 or BRL 1,212 is PAID this THURSDAY (22/09)? See the PIS 2021 BASE YEAR CALENDAR and the PIS TABLE

Private sector workers from all over Brazil await the payment of PIS base year 2021.

The benefit, in theory, was supposed to be paid in 2022, but it was postponed because of covid-19.

In this article, check Latest news of PIS and:

PIS Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS 2022

PIS 2023

PIS PAYMENT IN DELAY



the payment of PIS (Social Integration Program) It’s delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic, as mentioned above.

Therefore, the PIS in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 still had a payment schedule released.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

It is expected that this year the Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund (Codefat) will meet with the federal government later this year.

The objective is to organize and schedule the payment date of the PIS base year 2021.

If the PIS is not paid this year, the deposit PIS base year 2021 should take place in 2023.

If paid in the next year, employees will receive a higher amount.

HIGHER VALUE PIS BASE YEAR 2021

As explained in the topic above, if the payment of PIS base year 2021 is made in 2023, the payment will be higher. That’s because the payment of PIS is related to the value of the minimum wage.

This month, the federal government sent a proposal that provides for a minimum wage of R$ 1,302.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who meet the following requirements are entitled to PIS: