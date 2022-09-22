Ana de Armas regrets that nude scenes can go viral

The actress Ana de Armaswhich will give life to the star Marilyn Monroe in the film blondegives Netflix, spoke about the discomfort she feels when imagining her nude scenes going viral on social media. According to her, it is disturbing to think about it.

“I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting”explained from Armas to Variety. “It’s disturbing just thinking about it. I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context.”

blonde is based on the book of Joyce Carol Oateswhich mixes reality and fiction to address Monroe’s life, and is directed by Andrew Dominik (The Murder of Jesse James). The cast, in addition to De Armas, has Bobby Cannavale (Ant Man), Adrien Brody (The pianist) and Julianne Nicholson (sea ​​of ​​easttown).

blonde arrive at September 23th on Netflix. See here our impressions of the film straight from the Venice Film Festival.

