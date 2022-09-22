Analysis: Brazil halts interest rate hikes, while the world continues; what is the magic? | Economy

Looking only from this point of view, the Brazilian economy seems to be doing well, thank you – at least in comparison with other major economies, as even the euro zone raised interest rates at the beginning of the month to try to control the rise in prices.

US interest rates rise for the fifth time this year; rate is the highest since 2008

What is Brazilian magic? The answer is, to some extent, linked to a national trauma: hyperinflation.

When, at the beginning of 2021 – from a combination of the rise in the dollar, global oil appreciation and drought – Brazilian inflation began to gain traction, the BC did not wait and see: it set in motion the first Selic hike since 2016. , despite the then meager growth of the economy and unemployment close to 15%.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world – which was also still suffering from the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic – held back, even seeing prices rising, and kept low interest rates and stimulus policies unchanged.

Until the war in Ukraine changed the scenario in the first half of this year, and caused fuel prices (of which Russia is a major producer) and food prices (harmed by the difficulties of exporting Ukraine, a major grain producer), to soar.

Whoever starts running first, reaches the finish line first. At least until I need to start running again. Inflation in Brazil (despite the last two negative monthly rates) is still not exactly under control and its fall is strongly supported by fuel tax cuts and the decline in global oil prices.

That is why the statement in which the BC announces the maintenance of the rate this Wednesday was clear: if inflation weighs again, the Selic will rise again.

“The Committee emphasizes that the future steps of monetary policy can be adjusted and will not hesitate to resume the adjustment cycle if the disinflation process does not proceed as expected”, says the text. Clearer message, impossible.

In the United States, however, there is no doubt: it will rise again, and it will rise strongly. And the same could happen in Europe, which is more dependent on Russian energy and Ukrainian grain than the rest of the world.

And around here, even though it has stopped rising, the interest rate – which by the way is the highest in the world in real terms – is not falling again anytime soon. The market forecasts interest rates at the same 13.75% at the end of the year, with a slight drop to 11.25% by the end of 2023.

It’s a long time to keep interest rates high, with the economy still gaining traction, employment still recovering precariously, with low incomes, and a heavily indebted population.

Brazil started taking the drug before, and the dose is bitter – and even then, it may have to be repeated.