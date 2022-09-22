Andreas Kisser recalls last moments with his wife, Patricia, who died in July

Andreas Kisserfrom the band Sepultura, recalled during his participation in the program Conversation with Bialthe last moments he had with his wife, Patricia Kisserwho died in July this year at the age of 52.

Patricia, who was a doctor, had colon cancer and, in addition to her husband, left three children: Enzo, Giulia and Yohan. Andreas recalls that, when he learned of the worsening condition of the woman’s health, he was on tour in Europe with the band and quickly returned to Brazil. “The doctor texted me saying she wanted to talk to me […]. I called the doctor, and she said ‘it’s like this, it would be better if you were here’ […].”reported the musician.

Advertising Could not load ad

“Very quickly Sepultura arranged for another guitarist to continue the tour.[…]. And I came back. When I arrived I spent two wonderful days with her. […], but I was with the machines. They were actually weaning her off the machines to see how she would react.”he said during the conversation.

“Her case was a classic case of euthanasia”

According to Andreas Kisser, Patricia’s case was irreversible and, to avoid all the pain she felt, the ideal would be the practice of euthanasiasomething that is not legal in Brazil.

“I arrived on a Monday and, unfortunately, on Wednesday, she had a fall, and from then on, the thing didn’t come back. The news got heavy. I had to hear that the situation was irreversible, that the palliative team would have to enter. Patricia was conscious until the end, her case was a classic case of euthanasia.”he said.

“If we had this in Brazilian law legally, we could have used this artifice in her situation, because she was conscious, she couldn’t take it anymore, the body couldn’t take it anymore, an irreversible situation”explained the artist.

Benefit festival in honor of Patricia Kisser

During the chat with Pedro Bial, Andreas also commented on PatFest, a charity festival that takes place in honor of Patricia, on the 28th of September, in São Paulo. The goal is to raise income for the compassionate community.

“PatFest is a seed that we want to plant to bring up the subject of death, and the possibilities of death that we can have in life, such as the living will, compassionate community, all that I didn’t know about”detailed Andreas.

SEE MORE: Cauã Reymond comments on euthanasia: “People should have the right to decide to die”