Android 13! Google requires phones to install updates in the background

Google wants all phones running Android to offer a feature for faster installation of software updates. As announced by developer Mishaal Rahman this Wednesday (21), all Devices with Android 13 installed from the factory will have to support “A/B System Updates”. Also known as “Seamless Updates”, the feature is an alternative to the conventional method of installing updates. Samsung is one of the manufacturers that still uses the old procedure, but that could change with the debut of the Galaxy S23, which, as a rule, must leave the factory with Android 13.

A/B System Updates allows the operating system to download and install updates in the background without turning off your phone. For this, a secondary partition is created on the device storage, where the update be installed while the user continues browsing the web or chatting on WhatsApp. After installing the update on the secondary partition, the software only asks the user to restart the phone for the changes to take effect — a process much faster than the conventional method, where users wait long minutes while the smartphone installs a security patch or new version of the operating system.

















Samsung

21 Sep

















security

20 Sep



This method is not exactly new. A/B System Updates was introduced with Android 7.0 Nougat in 2016, and big tech’s expectation was to make it standard with Android 11, but minimum requirements issues ended up thwarting the plans. Now, it is possible for all phones with native Android 13 to offer “Seamless Updates”.

Samsung, as mentioned, is one of the few companies that has not yet included the A/B System Updates mechanism in its mobiles, but that should change with the launch of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, such that they should be the first branded phones to leave the factory running Android 13 with One UI 5.0. What did you think of Google’s initiative? Comment below!

See more!