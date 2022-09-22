Angelica talks about her son taking on a relationship: “I don’t interfere”

The interview that Angélica gave to the podcast “Quem Pode, Pod” continues to generate subject matter because of the sincerity with which the former Globo presenter dealt with various subjects. Among them, about the current relationship of the son, who publicly admitted to be dating, for the first time, at the age of 17.

“It’s someone he’s chosen, someone he likes, I want him to be okay. I’m just worried if she’s doing him any good. I don’t get involved, I let it go, I don’t get involved in the conversation, I’m full of rules”, she said, about Joaquim’s relationship.

She also said that contrary to what she had imagined, today she did not become as jealous a mother as she imagined she would be:

“I thought I would be jealous, but I don’t know what happened. I’m more worried about her, how she’s going to live it, if she’s going to be comfortable”, continued Luciano Huck’s wife.

Also read: Globo asked yesterday for the renewal of the concession and may go offline

Angelica told about her intimate life with Luciano Huck

One of the most famous couples on Brazilian TV, their lives always end up generating speculation and issues in the media.

Recently, on the same podcast, the blonde spoke openly about using vibrators and how her husband handles the situation so well, including when he was attacked on the internet for pure machismo.

Joaquim reveals he doesn’t want to be like his father

The boy, although interested in music, TV and entertainment, said in an interview that he does not intend to be like his father.

Even having already helped in attractions like Caldeirão and now in Domingão, he should not continue as Faustão’s son is doing and should continue working with production, behind the scenes.