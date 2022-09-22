Anitta, Cleo and Larissa Manoela: see the celebrities who have suffered religious intolerance

“I get a lot of absurd comments about religion here on my Instagram. People have every right to follow the religion that most applies to the person’s life, with the person’s values, with what the person believes, but there is not just one religion in the world.”

Cleo married businessman Leandro D’Lucca in a Candomblé ceremony. “For us to evolve as a society, we urgently need to respect all ways of thinking. Of course, when we talk about religious intolerance, we know that it is much heavier when we talk about religions of African origins, and we know very well why”, she added.

“No, I am not blind, turned away from Jesus, as many of you comment. I’m pretty sane. Religious intolerance kills! And other than that, it’s so tacky! I hope I don’t have to keep going back on this subject that was supposed to be a page turned, I won’t tolerate that kind of comment around here. Stop living in 1920 guys, we are in 2022”, concluded the daughter of Gloria Pires and Fábio Júnior.

THE this is people recalls below other celebrities who, like Cleo, have also suffered religious intolerance. Check out!

anita

At the end of last year, Anitta posted a photo with her pai de santo on social networks and received a barrage of criticism on the web. The singer has been attending Sérgio Pina’s Candomblé terreiro for eight years.

After the attacks, Anitta vented about religious intolerance: “My family is not obliged to listen to insults for things that didn’t even happen, insults about religious intolerance. My family is part Catholic and part Evangelical. And they went there on the day, because they knew it was important to me. It’s going to be bigoted over there on the bridge it broke!” she told her.

Arlindinho

In 2019, Arlindinho, son of sambista Arlindo Cruz, made a post on his social network reporting attacks of religious intolerance. On the occasion, the singer is an adept of Candomblé, one of the most practiced religions of African origin, mainly in Brazil.

“Reading some prejudiced and malicious comments about my religion, I decided to embrace this conversation and send a direct message in defense of our good people. In mine, in yours and in any religion there is good and evil. Amen, axé or the greeting you want”, wrote Arlindinho in an Instagram post.

Larissa Manoela

Larissa Manoela received attacks on social media after posting a photo holding the image of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, in 2018. At the time, some followers of the actress, claiming to be evangelicals, repudiated her attitude and left very aggressive comments.

In the publication, Larissa appears holding the image of Nossa Senhora Aparecida and, in the caption, she placed an excerpt of a prayer.

In the comments, netizens attacked the artist’s position, such as: “Throw that shit on the floor and step on it”; “Burn, Jesus, this is not of God”; “It was sad, such a beautiful girl adoring a saint”; “What the hell is this black?”; “Honestly, I’m disgusted by this ‘aparecida’”.