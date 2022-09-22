Another company should collect pet treats from the market

Reproduction / social networks Another company should collect products for animal feed from the national market

The Department of Inspection of Products of Animal Origin of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) determined the withdrawal from the consumer market, throughout the national territory, of all specific foods (beef steak, snacks, snacks) and chewable products of all types. the lines intended for canines of the Petitos Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos brand.

The measure is part of yet another development of investigations being carried out by Mapa on the case of contamination of products for animal feed with monoethylene glycol.

So far, there are five companies – Bassar Indústria e Comércio Ltda, FVO Alimentos Ltda, Peppy Pet Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos for Animals, Upper Dog Comercial Ltda and Petitos Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos – which have been determined to recall their products after detection of the use of two batches of propylene glycol contaminated with monoethylene glycol, purchased from the company Tecno Clean.

The investigations, which are still ongoing, indicate that these animal feed products were intended only for the domestic market. For all batches of suspect food, collection was determined and all the companies involved have already been inspected. The companies were banned.

Mapa had also already determined that companies registered with the Ministry immediately suspend the use in their production lines of two batches of the propylene glycol raw material acquired from the company Tecno Clean.

Propylene glycol is a product that is allowed to be used in animal feed, provided it is purchased from registered companies. The investigations being carried out are related to a possible contamination of propylene glycol by monoethylene glycol. So far, there is no directive from the Ministry to suspend the use of products that contain propylene glycol in their formulation, in addition to those already mentioned.

