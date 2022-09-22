Anvisa determines collection of masses with substance linked to the death of dogs | Health

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined this Thursday (22) the Keishi company’s pasta collection (Bbbr Indústria e Comércio de Macarrão Ltda.) that used the food additive propylene glycol from the brand Tecno Clean Industrial Ltda.

The agency also banned the marketing, distribution and use of these products manufactured between July 25, 2022 and August 24 of the same year.

According to Anvisa, the measure occurs after an inspection that identified that the company acquired and used the contaminated substance as an ingredient in the production line of its pasta.

At the beginning of September, as shown in g1, Anvisa determined the collection and prohibited the commercialization, distribution, handling and use of two batches of propylene glycol (AD5035C22 and AD4055C21) contaminated by a toxic substance, the ethylene glycol.

Substances that would have caused the death of dogs are not used in the pet industry

Ethylene glycol is used to cool car engines and radiators

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) pointed out that the lots now collected by Anvisa were contaminated by the toxic substance. Adulterated propylene glycol was used in the manufacture of dog treats and may have been responsible for the deaths of at least 40 animals.

PC says that more than 40 deaths of dogs by poisoning are investigated in the country

Consumer and business guidelines

Also according to Anvisa, Keishi is responsible for the production and sale of various types of oriental pasta, such as udon, yakisoba, ramen, and also savory pasta, such as gyoza, sold in the form of frozen pasta.

Therefore, according to the guidance of the health agency, companies that have Keishi’s pasta should not sell or use them.

already the Consumers who have purchased the products should also not use them.