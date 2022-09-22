Anvisa vetoes selling pasta with substance that killed pets

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) banned, in an ordinance published today, the sale, use and distribution of noodles and other products with pasta from the Keishi company. The move comes after the government body inspected the company’s premises and found the same substance that intoxicated and killed pets as an ingredient in the production line.

According to Anvisa, Keishi is responsible for the production and sale of various types of oriental-style pasta, such as udon, yakisoba, ramen, and also savory pasta, such as gyoza, which can be sold in the form of frozen pasta.

The substance in question is ethylene glycol, a highly toxic organic solvent that causes kidney and liver failure when ingested, and can even lead to death. According to the agency, “there is no authorization for the use of this substance in food”.

The determination applies to products manufactured between July 25, 2022 and August 24, 2022. If the manufacturing date is not found on the label, the guideline is to contact Keishi to confirm when the products were produced.

If the date corresponds to the one determined by Anvisa, the recommendation is to contact us for a return. If other companies have Keishi pasta products, Anvisa also recommends that they look for the owner of the products to have them returned. They must not be traded.

Anvisa, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA) and the local health surveillance bodies continue with the investigation and carry out daily inspections of the companies involved in this case.

Information on companies and product traceability also continue to be updated daily, and the fact-finding processes continue.

No voluntary collection has been filed with Anvisa yet.but all the companies involved are being monitored and, if there is a need for payment, Anvisa will make new determinations.

O UOL seeks contact with Keishi.