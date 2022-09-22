Apple fan? iPhone 13 with more than R$ 2,300 off Amazon

O iPhone 13version with 128GB, in blue color is discounted at amazon. The Apple smartphone dropped from BRL 7,599 to BRL 5,252.64 in cash or BRL 5,599 in up to 10 interest-free installments. It is the ideal time to acquire your new cell phone.

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 in blue color with 128GB

BRL 5,599

O iPhone 13, like the other smartphones of the brand, it has an elegant design, with small and harmonious edges. The finish is in glass with aluminum sides. The model also offers IP68 certification, with water resistance to a depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes.

The screen features 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR technology with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel.

As for performance: there’s nothing to complain about (really) about the iPhone 13. There are 4GB of RAM, which make the device run smoothly. It is fast and stable, even when running heavy games.

Regarding the cameras, the smartphone always looks good. After all, it is one of the highlights of the device. it comes with a Advanced dual camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultrawide cameras, the front has 12MP TrueDepth with night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

Finally, the battery. According to Apple, the model can play up to 19 hours of video.

Also buy:

Xbox Series S discounted on Amaozn

iPhone 13 Pro Max at a discount on Amazon

Big discount on Realme Q3s

It is worth mentioning that because it is a promotional action, the iPhone 13 can have its price changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for this offer.

To buy, click here!