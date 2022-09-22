Arão says it was not easy to leave Flamengo: “I knew the club would be close to more cups this year” | Flamengo

After seven seasons and 377 games wearing red and black, Willian Arão traded Ninho do Urubu for Istanbul to defend Fenerbahçe. It was a quick exit, with many different feelings. Now, he reissues a partnership with coach Jorge Jesus, but Flamengo will always be very much alive in his life.

– I think I enjoyed every game I played. I really enjoyed wearing that shirt. I was happy in every moment. I can’t say if my cycle is over, but at the moment it is – said Aaron to the ge.

During the period he played for Flamengo, he lived on the side of achievements, such as the 2019 Libertadores, of applause, but also of criticism and boos, including in the game that became his farewell, against Tolima.

– After I left, continue (player reviews). It seems that the older the player gets, he gets tagged. The eldest always seems to be the one, he said.

Arão was sold to Fenebarhçe for three million euros, around R$16 million.

Check out the full interview:

Ge: How is the adaptation to Fenerbahçe in your beginnings in Turkey?

Aaron: I am very happy, living new experiences. It was many years in Rio de Janeiro and I was used to it, I knew practically everything. Almost a carioca already. My children are from Rio.

It was a difficult decision to leave the Flamengofor the time you spent at the club and for everything you lived through?

It’s not that it was difficult, but it wasn’t easy either. I had to sit down with my wife and analyze the pros and cons. But it was always a dream of mine to play in Europe, to live that experience. I had been at Flamengo for a long time, I had already won almost everything. But it wasn’t easy because I knew that this year the club would be close to winning more cups.

Leaving a club that you know will fight for titles and going to a new project, a new life… But I talked to my wife and my father and we agreed. I am really happy. It’s a giant club, with a huge crowd and pressure as big as Flamengo’s. The charge too. It is also a club that is setting up a project to win titles, and is going through a process of a long time without winning. I brought in a new coaching staff and new players to put an end to this. Happy to have been one of the chosen ones, as I was in Flamengo back then.

You found Jorge Jesus again. How decisive was he for you to accept the challenge? Did he keep calling you?

Yes, he called, talked to me, explained the project to me, what the club’s expectations were… He told me he was counting on me. Of course, when you receive the call from the coach it is very important for the player. But I already had the dream of going to Europe and playing in big competitions, every player does. When you have a proposal from a big club like Fenerbahçe and a call from a coach wanting you, everything becomes more comfortable. But of course I have to show my work like any other.

I also had contact with the vice president of the club, who told me that he had already seen my games for some time, that he had already tried an attack even before Mister. I’m glad.

And is Jorge Jesus still the same, with all his peculiarities?

To be continued. Of course people change over time, they learn new things. But he is still the same person passionate about football and living intensely, screaming and screaming on the edge of the field. But it teaches us with each training session. It has been a very nice experience to work with him again.

Your role in the Fenerbahçe team has changed compared to what you used to play in Flamengo?

Yes, some things have changed. In fact he added a few things. We have a few ways to play, and my positioning changes according to the formation he chooses. It’s been really cool, because I learn with each training session. You do something wrong, and he corrects you. Football is a little different from the one presented in Brazil. It’s every day to show why you came.

You said it wasn’t easy to get out of Flamengo knowing that the team had a good chance of winning titles this year. If by chance the club is champion, will you ask them to send a medal to Turkey?

(Laughter) I don’t know how it works if it’s champion, whether I’m champion or not. I was able to help until the round of 16, even my last game was against Tolima. But I have more friends there and obviously I’ll be rooting for Flamengo. It’s hard to keep up with the games from here because I’m six hours ahead of the time zone. But then I see the best moments, the summary of the game and I see what you write in the Globe Sports to be able to follow up. And I always talk to people and ask.

In the seven seasons you’ve defended the Flamengo, lived through everything, the good and bad times. When you look back on your trajectory, what stands out the most?

The pride. I think that’s the word. To have fulfilled my role. He was the oldest player, who had the most games. And I’m a human being, I’m not going to be perfect. As I never had an injury, I was always on the field. Of course, the human being goes through good and bad phases, different systems, different coaches… and adapts. At the end of it all, I feel proud of what I built and conquered, for the legacy I left for my teammates.

When I completed 300 games, the messages I received… This is marked for my life, it’s very rewarding. I had a successful passage and I was very happy.

His relationship with the fans also had ups and downs. What do you think the balance is?

I believe it’s positive. Exaggerated charge will always have. There are more than 40 million fans, it is impossible to please everyone. There will always be a group that you don’t like and another that you like better. It’s natural with all players. Perhaps because it is one of the oldest, it was more targeted. It was like that with others when I was at the club. After I left, continue. It seems that the older the player gets, he gets tagged. The eldest always seems to be the one.

At times I was not at my best performance, which is normal. But then I see that I managed to play and win with all the coaches. I played as a defender, fullback, first midfielder, second midfielder, winger… so I’m happy with that. Few people remember this, but I know that I gave my life in every game to win. Whether I could please a part or a large part, I have no control. I always gave my best, and that no one will be able to say otherwise.

Your departure from Flamengo It was very quick, without much warning. You probably didn’t even know on the day that the game against Tolima would be your last. Did you feel like something was missing?

I think you can say yes. Not a farewell game, because I don’t like being the center of attention this way. I played against Tolima, then I got Covid for the second time and I couldn’t be in the other matches. I have that feeling, but I think I enjoyed every game I played. I really enjoyed wearing that shirt. I was happy in every moment. I don’t know if my cycle is over, but at the moment it is.

It was how it had to be, I have that in my head.

What are your next goals with Fenerbahçe? And is it true that the Turks are as passionate about football as the Brazilians?

The passion here is as great as that of Brazilians. Our team took a punishment because something was thrown on the field, if I’m not mistaken. All the fans who were in the stadium that day were banned from the next match, all of the approximately 55,000 people, including my wife and children. In the next match, the stadium was filled with another 55,000 people. So, in addition to the number of fans, it is an immense passion. They sing and scream all the time. On the street, there’s this demand that you have to win, be champion. It’s not different from what I lived in Flamengo.

We have challenges in the Europa League. There are great clubs, but it’s a dream for the club to get there. We are in a position to play a good role. Let’s go round by round. Winning the Turkish Championship is also a big goal, because they haven’t won for a few years. The responsibility is great.

Finally, send a message to your former teammates Flamengo.

I wish my friends good luck, and there are many. I’m rooting for them, for their happiness. Many who are there have helped me a lot and are part of my family. I love some of those players. We live great things. Our families also outside the countryside. Children growing up together. I wish good luck and good recovery to my good friend Denir. I’m praying for God to work a miracle in his life. He’s a special guy.

