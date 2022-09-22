“Are you going to put Diniz on that level?”; Casagrande sends the real and delivers on Diniz’s work

The coach Fernando Diniz has been highly praised for the work carried out in command of Fluminense, in addition to the offensive way of playing of their teams. However, the commander has not yet won a major title, but has come close a few times. As a result, the commentator Walter Casagrande praised the work of technicianbut made some ponderations.

during the program “Red card”, Big house even compared the work of Diniz with that of other historical technicians of the world football. “To keep appreciating the work he does, which is great, but forgetting that he doesn’t win titles, is to put Diniz on the same shelf as Rinus Michel and Telê, because Telê didn’t win the 1982 World Cup with that team and became famous standing cold, he only lost that fame when he won the world championship and Libertadores with São Paulo”.

“Rinus Michel in 1974 and the magical team of 1982 with Telê, are two coaches remembered as geniuses and two teams remembered as historic, but who didn’t win. Are you going to put Diniz on that level? He needs to win some title, otherwise the memory they’ll have of him is the cold foot. I do appreciate the work he does, but I demand titles, he needs to have titles, football is competition”, added the commentator.

with the output of Titus from the command of Brazilian Team after Qatar World Cupthe coach Fernando Diniz has been touted as a possible replacement. That’s because the tactical scheme of imposing the game, always looking for protagonism on the field is something that pleases.