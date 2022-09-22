Armie Hammer’s Ex Speaks Out For The First Time About Cannibalism Scandal

Elizabeth Chambers, the ex-wife of actor Armie Hammer, broke the silence and spoke for the first time about the scandal involving the father of her daughters. harper7, and Ford, 5. Known for the movie “Call Me By Your Name”, the artist was accused of cannibalism and abuse by several women.

“I consider myself a feminist and I sympathize with anyone who has been a victim of any kind. [de abuso]”, he told E! News. “I don’t say, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.”

The story even yielded the documentary series “House of Hammer: Family Secrets”, on Discovery+, which features the actor’s aunt, Casey Hammer, as one of the interviewees. Chambers was invited to participate in the work, but declined the request and watched the series at home.

“It was heartbreaking on so many levels; it was very painful. But at the same time, [o abuso] exists. The past is past and all we can do is take this as a time to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.”

Hammer’s ex also said that the actor is seeking help and that, at the moment, his daughters are the most important issue for both of them. “He’s focused on healing. […] And he is the best father for our children.”

Watch the video: