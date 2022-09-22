Arrascaeta had 76% of physical problems in the second half, lost almost 250 days recovering and lights up a warning sign in Flamengo

Uruguayan midfielder arrives at an important moment of the season and the retrospective shows risk for Rubro-Negro

O Flamengo has been having success in the cups this season, being a finalist CONMEBOL Libertadores and gives Brazil’s Cuphaving arrascaeta one of its main technical references.

On the eve of the two decisions, however, the Uruguayan suffers from a discomfort in the pubis and turns on the alert signal at Ninho. And a statistic related to the midfielder may worry coach Dorival Jr. even more: the number of injuries of shirt 14 in the second half.

Throughout his career, the midfielder suffered from 21 physical problems that kept him away from the pitch. Of these, 16 occurred in the second half of the year. Ie, 76% of the Uruguayan’s injuries occurred in the final half of the season.

In the sum of all injuries, Arrasca was absent for 249 days, in addition to being out of 67 games. In Rubro-Negro itself, his most serious injuries were on the eve of decisive matches.

In 2021, for example, the Uruguayan was left out for 41 days for a muscle injury suffered on October 9, missing 13 team games and returning only in the week of the Libertadores final against palm treeswithout the pace of play necessary for a decision.

Now, Flamengo will have three weeks for the first game against Corinthians and 38 days for the duel against Atletico-PR. In such a short time, avoiding physical problems with Arrascaeta is critical for Dorival and his commission.

See the list of Arrascaeta’s physical problems in the second semester:

Cruzeiro 2017: July 22 – 54 days – knee injury -12 games lost

Cruise 2017: August 21 – 23 days – Bone Stress Reaction – 5 games

Cruzeiro 2018: September 29 – 25 days – muscle injury – 5 games

Cruise 2018: October 25 – 2 days muscle effort – 1 game

Flamengo 2019: July 19 – – 12 days – thigh injury – 3 games

Flamengo 2019: October 4 – 17 days – knee injury – 5 games

Flamengo 2019: November 6 – 6 days – muscle problem – 2 games

Flamengo 2020: September 11 – 5 days – muscle problem – 1 game

Flamengo 2020: October 10 – 30 days – muscle injury – 10 games

Flamengo 2021: August 20 – 4 days – muscle fatigue – 1 game

Flamengo 2021: September 13 – 11 days – Thigh injury – 3 games

Flamengo 2021: September 25 – 3 days – recover game rhythm – 1 game

Flamengo 2021: October 9 – 41 days – muscle injury – 13 games

Flamengo 2021: December 2 – 9 days – muscle effort – 3 games

Flamengo 2022: July 8 – 4 days – back pain – 1 a game

Flamengo 2022: September 2 – 3 days – pubic discomfort – 1 game

Source: Transfermarkt