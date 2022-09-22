Arrested Russian Protesters Ordered to Enlist in the Army, Says NGO | Ukraine and Russia

Some Russians detained while protesting the call-up of Russian President Vladimir Putin were given documents to enlist in the army while in custody, rights group OVD-Info said on Thursday.
Since Putin on Wednesday announced the first large-scale mobilization of reservists in Russia since World War II, flights to leave the country have sold out and protests have been held – and quickly stopped by police – in cities across the country. the Russia.
The monitoring group OVD-Info, a non-governmental organization that aims to report situations of political persecution in Russia, said at least 1,310 protesters had been detained and some had been subpoenaed to enlist.
A protester in Moscow was told he would face a 10-year prison sentence for refusing to receive a draft order.
Under Russian law, the police have the power to detain people believed to be fleeing the mobilization. The law provides for long prison terms and heavy fines for those who refuse to be summoned without legal reasons preventing it.
“Information has been received from 15 police departments that the detained men have received a subpoena from the military registration and enlistment office,” OVD-Info said in a statement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to deny reports that some protesters had been ordered to conscript, saying only: “That’s not against the law”.
Journalists were also ordered to enlist. Russian TV channel Dozhd said Artem Kriger, a journalist for the SOTA news website, received a subpoena after being arrested while covering anti-mobilization protests in Moscow.
Some Russian men try to leave the country after Putin’s mobilization order. This caused vehicular traffic at the borders with Finland and Georgia and increased prices for air tickets from Moscow.
Long lines of cars form on the Russian-Georgia border
Russian police officers detain men during a protest against the mobilization of reservists by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21, 2022 – Photo: Reuters