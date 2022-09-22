Arroba shoots up and is trading at R$308; See where!

Negotiations above the average reference are already evident for some livestock categories and places across the country. Also, on the export side, a new record is expected!

The week opened with the physical market for live cattle recording stable prices the highest this Monday, 19. Cattle ranchers continue to try to pace sales and seek better prices to complete negotiations. On the other hand, the smaller industries already miss animals to compose the slaughter scales, as they do not have the “Full-term Steer”.

With great movement, rebuilding its stocks, beef exports do not stop rising, and may hit another historic record now in September. Within this scenario, the industries managed to guarantee good margins throughout this year with this modality.

The week started with stability in the squares of São Paulo. Elongated scales, mainly for the export industry, continue to bring comfort in negotiations to the buyer end. But the market continues with high expectations and ranchers are putting pressure on the market, as these industries have positive margins!

According to the survey of the Boi Gordo/CEPEA Indicator, the market continues with great expectations and, according to the negotiations informed to the research center, the values ​​opened the week with a high of 4.58% in the daily comparison. In view of this appreciation, prices jumped from R$ 294.55/@ to a level of R$ 308.05/@.

According to data from Scot Consultoria, the fat cow for the domestic market is quoted at R$270.00/@ and the fat heifer at R$282.00/@, gross and forward prices.

Beef destined for export is quoted at R$305.00/@, gross price and forward. The cattle that are being traded in the Boi a Termo modality, have negotiations at R$ 307.00/@, according to the Agrobrazil app, which works with information from the ranchers themselves. For this negotiation, according to the image below, the slaughter of this lot is scheduled for the second half of October.

According to the analyst Harvests & Marketslaughterhouses in the Center-North of the country still exert pressure on the marketgiven the more comfortable position of their slaughter schedules, a scenario that should not change between now and the end of the month.

In São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso do Sul, negotiations are still evident above the average reference for standard Chinese animals, with a very satisfactory performance of exports during September.

Exports targeting new record

According to Agrifatto, during the last week, 50,390 tonnes of fresh beef were exported, an average of 10,080 tonnes/day, down 5.0% from the daily average of the previous week.

Despite the decline, the pace of shipments remains intense, within the first eleven working days of Sep/22, shipments have already totaled 114.07 thousand tons, and even though the daily average dropped 11.5% by the end of the month, still , the historic record would be broken.

Moment of change in the livestock cycle

The coordinator of Market Intelligence at Imea comments that in relation to livestock, the time is now for a change in the cycle. The guideline is that the rancher is aware of this fact.

“We came from a time (2021) of greater retention of females. This has brought a spike in prices, but since the last few months we have seen a reversal of the cycle. A greater supply of females entering the market is having an impact on prices, which are falling”, according to Kempa.

The issue of the value paid by the arroba of the ox to the producer is also highlighted as one of the problems of livestock today by the manager of Institutional Relations of Acrimat, Nilton Mesquita Junior.

“We had a year of good news with new markets opening and exports rising. The problem is that the arroba is being paid in the amount of two years ago. We have a lag in the values ​​of the arroba precisely along with the flattening of the producer”, says the representative of Acrimat.

Giro da arroba through the main squares

In São Paulo (SP), the reference for the arroba do boi was in BRL 292/293.

In Dourados (MS), the price remained at BRL 276 .

. In Cuiabá (MT), the arroba de boi gordo ended the day quoted at BRL 265 .

. In Uberaba (MG), quotations were at BRL 280 .

. In Goiânia (GO), the arroba continued to be quoted in BRL 260 .

wholesale market

The distribution point is supplied and the domestic market continues to walk sideways. The market’s sideways behavior should continue throughout the week, without ruling out occasional adjustments.

the wholesale market continues with accommodated prices. According to Iglesias, the business environment suggests again for some drop in quotations in the short termin line with the lower replacement between wholesale and retail during the second half of the month, a period with less appeal to consumption.

So, the forequarter of the ox had a price of BRL 16.50. The needle tip had prices of BRL 16.40. Finally, the rear quarter was priced at BRL 21.10 per kilo.

