Art shows complete look of Ironheart’s final armor

Visual is very different from the heroine’s armor in the comics

Coming soon Riri Williams will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a beautiful and powerful armor. After seeing the new heroine in the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and in a funko, now we can better see the armor she is supposed to wear at the end of the movie in a line art Marvel Legends.

Interpreted by Dominique Thorne, Riri will appear first in the sequence of black Panther before starring in his solo series on Disney+. While some footage and stills from the film and series set showed her in very rudimentary armor, it appears that her final outfit in Wakanda Forever It will be much more technological and beautiful.

In the toy arts of the heroine of marvel legends, unlike Funko previously released, we can see that this will be the finished look of her armor. With a color scheme similar to mark 3 (which can be seen on the cover of the article just above) in laugh in the comics – black, red and gold – the heroic costume is very different of the heroine’s look in the comics.

Check out the arts shared by the account @ironhnews on twitter:

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the sequence of black Panther will show the leaders of the kingdom of wakanda fighting to protect your nation after the death of King T’Challa. The film features Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett in the cast.

The series of Iron heart for Disney+, which does not yet have a release date, is produced by Chinaka Hodgeresponsible for the series The Express of Tomorrow, will bring Dominique Thorne back in the role of Riri Williamsa brilliant young scientist who develops her own armor full of technological resources.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debut in november 10th this year.

