Artist from Acre is on the list of nominees for the 2022 Latin Grammy

João Donato, an icon of Brazilian Popular Music (MPB) and Bossa Nova, is one of the Brazilian artists nominated for the 23rd edition of the Latin Grammy Awards, which will take place on November 17 in Las Vegas (USA). The Grammys are the biggest Latino promotion in the world, with 53 categories.

Works released from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022 were included in the list. In addition to Donato, regarding Brazilian artists, the list includes Caetano Veloso, Marisa Monte, Ney Matogrosso, Erasmo Carlos, Alceu Valença, Hamilton de Holanda and Jards Macalé. Martinho da Vila, Mateus Aleluia, Juçara Marçal, Iara Rennó and Gilsons are among the nominees.

Funqueira Anitta was nominated in the categories “Recording of the Year” and “Best Interpretation of Reggatyeon” for the song “Envolver”. In 2016 and 2020, the Brazilian was nominated in five categories. In 2021, she was absent.

As for João Donato, in 2010, he won the Latin award with the album “Sambolero”, during the 11th Latin Grammy Awards, held in Las Vegas.

Upon taking the stage to receive the award, the artist from Acre, born in Rio Branco in 1934, was moved, he could barely speak, reported Portal Terra. But when he recovered, he thanked the academy and in the speech did not forget his homeland. “I am very grateful to the academy for the memory, and to Acre, who are my people,” he said at the time.