Artur Elias FPF’s criticisms are cut in Corinthians’ game broadcast at Paulista

Corinthians faced Palmeiras on Wednesday night, in a match valid for the Campeonato Paulista. Before the ball rolled, coach Arthur Elias gave a protocol interview to the FPF, but his words were not recorded by the entity’s broadcast.

As is usual before every game in the competition, the coaches of both teams were heard before the ball rolled. Arthur Elias’ interview, however, was not aired on the official broadcasts of the São Paulo Football Federation.

According to a source heard by the My HelmThe Coach expressed into the microphones his dissatisfaction with the competition table. As he did in a recent press conference, Arthur Elias criticized the fact that his team had to play three games against direct opponents in the dispute for classification in the middle of the playoffs of the Brasileirão.

Corinthians made its debut at Paulista on August 10, four days before Paulistão’s first knockout game, valid for the quarterfinals. Since then, the alvinegra team alternates its games between duels in the straight points stage of Paulista and others in the knockout stage of the national tournament.

The problem of the interleaved calendar worsened even more from the 24th of August, when Corinthians faced Ferroviária for Paulistão. The match was held between the second game of the quarterfinals and the first of the Brazilian semifinals. After the team from Araraquara, Timão still had to deal with São Paulo, Pinda and Palmeiras, being three of the four direct opposing teams in the fight for position.

Choosing to give priority to the national tournament, coach Arthur Elias sent an alternative Corinthians to the field, mixing youth from the base and some reserve athletes from the main team. The result was three defeats in four of the games in the State – the team only beat Pinda.

After the setback to Palmeiras, Corinthians now concentrates all its forces on the final of the Brazilian Women’s Championship. The alvinegra team faces Internacional at 2 pm next Saturday, at Neo Química Arena. The first game ended in a 1-1 draw.

